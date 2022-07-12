NASA released a series of images Tuesday morning demonstrating the capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope Tuesday morning. The telescope is able to study every phase of cosmic history from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, according to NASA.
“Anytime we’ve gotten a new way of looking at things, we find out an enormous amount,” Minnesota State University professor of astronomy Paul Eskridge said. “And a lot of what we find out is not what we were expecting.”
For another astronomy professor at MNSU in Mankato, Michael Rutkowski, these images represent the beginning of a long process of answering long-held questions about the universe. Rutkowski said the first released images were selected intentionally to demonstrate how the Webb telescope is going to help answer these questions.
According to Rutkowski, the new telescope goes beyond the capabilities of the currently used Hubble Space Telescope by observing the universe at a different wavelength, as infrared light. With unprecedented resolution and sensitivity, the Webb telescope will be used to determine the origin and evolution of planets in our solar system and compare them with planets orbiting other stars.
“If you look at a nearby region in the Milky Way galaxy that’s forming stars, it will look completely different in the infrared, and you can learn a lot more about what’s the temperature and how much gas is there and what are the conditions in that star forming region,” Rutkowski said.
With this, Rutkowski said, comes the potential to determine whether life could exist on planets in other galaxies.
“We may very well find life (on other planets) in our lifetimes,” Rutkowski said. “It won’t be an alien we shake hands with, but we will have pretty definitive proof that there’s something on that planet, which is producing oxygen or methane in a regular way and replenishing the atmosphere.”
Students at Minnesota State will have the ability to work on data coming from the Webb telescope when they come back to the university in the fall, with more data coming in next year.
Rutkowski said he will be receiving data based on SMACS 0723, a galaxy cluster known as Webb’s First Deep Field, to use for future research. President Joe Biden unveiled the first image of this galaxy cluster, taken as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.
“This is a chance for students who before they entered college probably never even thought about or knew what James Webb was,” Rutkowski said. “And now it’s possible that they can work on it and go on to work wherever they want to work after they graduate, maybe doing a Ph.D. or something, because they had a shortcut to the data through the proposals that we brought in.”
While scientists around the world are thrilled by the advancements and possibilities the Webb telescope offers, some have expressed concern about NASA’s choice for its namesake.
Darsa Donelan, an assistant professor in physics and gender, women and sexuality studies at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, said James Webb served as undersecretary of state during the purge of queer people from government service known as the “Lavender Scare,” and that he played an active role in the creation of this policy. Later, when Webb was NASA administrator, an employee was interrogated and fired under suspicion of homosexuality.
Donelan supported a petition drafted last year to rename the telescope, which gained over 1,700 signatures. However, in an interview with NPR, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said NASA had investigated the matter and found no evidence to warrant changing the name.
Second-year student Anne Monroe is working on research with Donelan for the summer, using radio telescopes to obtain information about Jupiter. Monroe said even though she understands the workings of these types of instruments than most, the visceral feeling of awe that comes with seeing the striking images from the telescope is the same.
“Just because I have a little bit of a deeper understanding of what this means doesn’t really make me any more excited than I would have been when I was nine years old,” Monroe said. “Like ‘oh my god, cool science, right?’”
Monroe also said she was frustrated by the refusal to change the name of the Webb telescope, and she feels like some scientists fail to grasp the pain that the name represents to others.
“People who are queer will look at that guy and then look at that telescope and see someone who is actively trying to hurt them,” Monroe said. “It’s just not fair to have on something so cool and awesome. This telescope represents the future, right?”
