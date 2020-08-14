NORTH MANKATO — Wood-burning artist Ricky Weinzettel Jr. is on a mission to document every tornado that’s been photographed — from the very first taken in rural Kansas in 1884 to the present.
His goal? To be recognized by Guinness World Records.
Weinzettel’s home studio and gallery in North Mankato is full of detailed etchings of tornadoes using a technique called pyrography, which involves using a heated metallic point that’s used like a pencil to create images and patterns burned into wood.
“I’ve been told that I’m crazy for thinking that I can do something of this magnitude, but I’ve gotten pretty far,” he said.
To date, he’s completed 137 tornado etchings, and he estimates between 200-300 tornadoes have been photographed.
While many of the images were taken in the United States, where tornadoes are most common, others are from regions of the world where they happen infrequently, such as an especially massive tornado photographed in Russia in 1904. It’s Weinzettel’s personal favorite.
“It’s surprising that there was even a photograph, that someone had a camera at that point,” Weinzettel said. “It’s not just a storm with a little funnel cloud — it was a half-mile wide F4 tornado. F4 tornadoes outside of the United States are rare.”
His grandmother, Kathy Ek, who raised Weinzettel since he was an infant, said she knew there was something special about him from a young age.
Ek read stories to him when he was a toddler, and Weinzettel, who couldn’t yet read, was able to recite the entire story back to her word for word. At age 4, he was diagnosed with a high-functioning form of autism called Asperger’s syndrome.
Ek, who has a background in art education, home schooled her grandson until he graduated with a high school diploma in 2011. Part of the curriculum was to take monthly field trips. He became interested in drawing when he was in kindergarten and requested they take a field trip to the Beauford junkyard.
“When we came home, on a piece of paper, he drew the entire junkyard, all the tires, all the pieces to scale, very particular and in detail,” Ek said. “That was one of his first drawings.”
Since then, he’s done about 1,000 works of art, working late into the night on projects ranging from watercolor landscapes to weaving. When he was a teenager in 2009, Weinzettel expressed interest in trying something new, so Ek introduced him to her wood-burning kit.
“The next morning when I woke up there was the most awesome wood-burned horse head on my placemat,” Ek said. “I was just amazed.”
At his home, which he paid for himself through his full-time job at the Boulder Tap House as a line cook, custodian and dishwasher, is an extensive library dedicated to tornado research, a subject that sparked a curiosity when the 1996 film "Twister" was released.
“I’ve done a lot of research on tornadoes,” he said. “I still remember finding out about the first one on record which was on April 30, 1054, in Ireland.”
Now at age 29, he’s acquired about 50 books on the subject. After taking classes on severe weather at South Central College, he acquired his storm-chasing license in 2012, the same year he began etching tornadoes. His very first was of the tornado that struck St. Peter in 1998.
While most people run for shelter during severe weather, he drives out in search of signs that a tornado is forming. A combination of the right temperature, humidity and air pressure can hint whether tornadic activity is likely.
“If there’s something severe enough, I will submit that to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department,” Weinzettel said.
His very first tornado etching was of the massive tornado that struck St. Peter in 1998. A few years later, he was listening to a radio show about an Australian postal worker who made it into the Guinness Book of World Records for typing every word from one to a million over a six-year period.
That inspired Weinzettel to shoot for his own goal of etching every photographed tornado from the first year to the present. He started chronologically, wood burning the Kansas tornado of 1884, and every other year up to 1972 so far.
“There’s one from 1973 I’m about to do, but 1974 is going to be a lot of fun,” he said. “I’m going to have to do about 10-12 wood burnings, that’s probably going to be my most extreme year yet.”
Weinzettel’s art has won awards at county fairs, and a 2015 art opening at the Emy Frentz Arts Guild in Mankato was the most attended in the gallery’s history. He began selling his work doing commissions and founded his business, “Wood Etching Art by Ricky.”
His work supervisor, Boulder Tap House General Manager Doug Hackett, commissioned Weinzettel to do some etchings for gifts and for himself.
“If I give him a picture to do, he can really hammer down and find detail, even stuff in the background, trees and cars, things of that nature,” Hackett said. “A lot of our staff has had Ricky make them something for a gift or themselves. The artwork he’s done is phenomenal.”
