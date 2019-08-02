MANKATO — After years of growth, ridership on Mankato’s transit system dropped in the first six months of 2019. But city leaders see plenty of positives in the latest numbers and are continuing to explore expanded service.
Use of municipal buses has dropped nationally with lower gas prices, and a drop in enrollment at Minnesota State University also contributed to the 6.6% decline in ridership, Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said.
The longer trend, though, shows that the number of riders has doubled since service was significantly expanded in 2012.
“Overall, we’ve seen a steady increase in ridership,” Hentges said.
With that in mind, the city is examining the possibility of greatly increasing the number of hours that bus routes operate, considering purchasing the transit system’s first electric buses, and likely recommending the extension of a popular summertime program that offered free rides to K-12 students.
Ridership trends
The total number of rides provided in the first five months of 2019 was just over 306,000, down from 328,000 for the same period of 2018. Driving a personal vehicle has appeared to be a relatively cheap option for Americans the past five years, which has pushed down transit use across the country, Hentges said. In Minnesota, average gas prices dropped below $3 per gallon in November 2014 and have stayed there ever since, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In Mankato, that was compounded by a 3.3% drop in enrollment at Minnesota State University — which provides the bulk of riders on the most popular routes in the local transit system.
In some areas, demand is growing.
The system’s mobility bus service, which provides rides during regular bus-route hours for people with physical and mental disabilities, added a third route 11 months ago. Since that time, ride requests have more than doubled, filling to capacity a fourth bus that was added in January. A fifth bus is now being planned.
Mankato Community Development Director Paul Vogel, who oversees the Mankato Transit System, said the expansion of bus routes into Eagle Lake and the extended hours of other routes meant the mobility buses were available for more hours in more areas.
“It’s the availability,” Vogel said of the big jump in ride requests. “I think the demand was there, but the availability wasn’t previously.”
A dial-a-ride type service introduced in several Mankato neighborhoods that don’t have regular bus routes has not caught on.
“Ridership is low,” Vogel said of Kato Flex, adding that changes are coming to make the service more attractive (See accompanying story.)
More popular has been free rides on the transit system for kids who show a Mankato Area Public Schools ID card this summer. In the first three weeks after the program was implemented on June 6, 469 free rides were provided — nearly 300 more than the same period the previous year.
Originally intended as a summertime offer, the free use of the bus system may continue into the school year.
“I think the recommendation will be to continue it,” Vogel said.
Eagle Lake service
The general bus routes serving Eagle Lake added in recent months are growing in popularity.
The 11-month-old Sunday service from Eagle Lake to Mankato consistently attracted 130 to 167 riders in the first four months of this year. The newer Monday-Friday Eagle Lake bus started very slowly, with buses frequently empty on the first days of service. But 110 rides were given in June.
“I think it’s very positive,” Vogel said. “It seems to be a promising route.”
A transit consultant told Mankato officials it takes a year or more to gauge the popularity of a new bus route in an area unfamiliar with municipal buses, he said.
“It can take anywhere from a year to a year and a half for these new routes and new services to fully flush out,” Vogel said.
Most of the cost of the new service, like on all of the system’s routes, is covered by state and federal funding. Ultimately, Eagle Lake will be asked to pay the local share if the service is going to continue long term.
“The community really has to decide on it in Eagle Lake,” Hentges said. “Because there is a local participation that eventually has to be covered.”
It’s important, though, to give the service time to grow through word-of-mouth, he said.
“These things have to build over time,” Hentges said. “The best salesmanship is satisfied customers who depend on it and talk to their friends and neighbors.”
Down the road
Mankato is planning to make a federal grant request for a pilot project to expand bus service hours into the evening. That’s particularly important for people who work night shifts, Vogel said.
“Demand continues for second, third shifts and also youth to get to and from after-school activities,” he said.
Mankatoans also may see electric buses added to the city fleet. Xcel Energy is offering grants for charging stations for electric vehicles, so that could reduce the cost of setting up the city’s bus garage to juice up electric buses.
But those buses cost 30%-40% more than a diesel bus, Vogel said, so more information is needed on whether lower operational costs will offset those higher purchase prices. It’s also unclear whether state and federal grants will help subsidize the steeper prices of the electric buses.
Finally, 13 new bus-stop shelters are being added to the transit system, Vogel said: “We expect those will start getting rolled out this month.”
