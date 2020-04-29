MANKATO — More than 1,300 masks were donated at Mankato fire stations Saturday during the statewide homemade mask drive.
The masks will be sanitized then distributed to sites such as nursing homes and group homes. Associate Director of Public Safety Jeff Bengtson said his department is working to determine where they are most needed.
Additional masks are still requested, Bengtson said. Donations can be left in the green drop boxes outside the lobby of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center at 1 Civic Center Plaza. Call 507-387-8600 to make arrangements if it is a large donation.
