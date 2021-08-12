MANKATO — A Navy veteran and retired airline pilot has given $1.4 million to Minnesota State University in honor of his late wife, MSU alum Virginia Larson.
Robert Larson drew a direct connection between Virginia's decision to attend MSU and their decades of life together. Virginia majored in elementary education, graduating from MSU in 1961, and began a 12-year career teaching in grade schools in Minnesota and California.
"Without Minnesota State Mankato, Virginia wouldn’t have gotten her degree or taught in California, which is where we met,” Larson explained in a written statement released by the university.
MSU President Edward Inch announced the Larsons' gift today. Robert Larson, now living in Leesburg, Florida, directed that 75% of the donation be used to support scholarships for students studying elementary education. Another 20% will be targeted toward music majors.
And the remaining 5% has been designated to establish MSU's first Reserve Officer Training Corps endowment. At least 14 students annually will receive scholarships as a result of the gift.
Although all three gift installments from Larson preceded Inch's July 1 start as MSU president, Inch said he was inspired to learn about Larson’s gift and its beginnings 34 years ago.
“This gift is especially meaningful because of the many years that Robert and Virginia Larson spent planning for it,” Inch said. “Students will benefit from this gift for many generations to come.”
Robert and Virginia Larson originally planned their gift by creating MSU’s first-ever charitable remainder trust in 1987. The charitable remainder trust, an estate planning tool, was set up to benefit university students after both of the Larsons died.
Robert Larson later decided he wanted to provide a larger gift to MSU to be able to have an impact on students while he was still living, so he decided to forgo the annual payments he received and terminated the charitable remainder trust early.
Virginia Larson graduated from Mankato State College in 1961 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and started teaching fourth grade in Lakeville. She then taught third grade in Poway, California, and lastly fourth grade and English as a second language in Chula Vista, California. She died in 2020.
“Virginia really enjoyed her time as a student at Minnesota State Mankato, and we started planning for this gift out of a desire to help students,” Robert Larson said. “Some years we could give more than others, but we kept it up."
He was a career Navy officer who worked as a pilot for Northwest Airlines after retiring from the military.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.