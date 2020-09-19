There was one additional death from COVID-19 in the region, a person age 80-84 from Le Sueur County.
The nine-county area had 57 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday.
Blue Earth County had 22 new cases while Martin County had 14.
Sibley County reported seven new cases, Brown County four, Waseca and Watonwan each had three new cases.
Faribault and Nicollet County had one new case each.
Minnesota health officials reported 924 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 13 deaths as the overall death toll approaches 2,000.
The state has now seen more than 900 newly reported cases for a third consecutive day — the first time that’s happened in Minnesota during the pandemic. It follows a stretch of relatively moderate new daily caseloads. But much of the increase is explained by expanded testing: Minnesota has seen more than 20,000 new tests for three consecutive days, also the first time that’s happened in Minnesota this pandemic.
On Friday the Health Department reported nearly 1,100 new confirmed infections in Minnesota, from nearly 27,000 tests. Health officials didn’t brief reporters Friday, so it wasn’t immediately clear why the case numbers and test results have jumped so steeply.
On some past high-count days, the department has explained it as the product of a reporting backlog and there was some evidence of that. Winona State University authorities on Friday noted most of the 100 Winona County infections tallied in Friday’s Health Department report were “old cases” surfacing due to a lag in reporting from past testing.
