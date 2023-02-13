MANKATO — One person was injured when four vehicles collided on Highway 22 at 6 p.m. Monday.
A Chevy Silverado, Toyota Camry, Ford Edge, and Ford Fusion were northbound on Highway 22 when they collided just south of the Highway 14 interchange.
The driver of the Camry, Noor Mohamed Yusuf, 53, of North Mankato, was taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Fusion was Brylie Grace Tapp, 19, of Austin. The driver of the Edge was Leah Marie Macgregor, 35, of North Mankato.
Mark Arland Gregor, 58, of Minnesota Lake, was driving the Chevy Silverado.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.