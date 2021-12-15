Mitchel Perrizo Jr. would often ask his family members, friends and mentees: “What have you been reading lately?”
The state lawmaker, World War II veteran, and rural Delavan farmer was “the epitome of a life-long learner,” said nephew Mike Hoffman.
Mike and wife Tami are honoring Perrizo with a $1 million endowment that will benefit readers in three school districts.
The endowment will support early literacy initiatives in the Maple River, United South Central and Blue Earth Area school districts. Each district will receive annual grants of up to $15,000, beginning this spring.
The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation is administering the endowment.
The Hoffmans are both graduates of Blue Earth High School and Mike is retired CEO of The Toro Company. They divide their time between Apple Valley and the farm that has been in Mike Hoffman’s family for over 150 years.
Perrizo lived on that farm southwest of Delavan for much of his life. He died in 2011 at age 94.
The Hoffmans and Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation President and CEO Tim Penny visited the Maple River, United South Central and Blue Earth Area districts Wednesday to tell school leaders about the endowment and the man it honors.
Perrizo was a young state representative who left office to join the U.S. Naval Reserves. He received a Gold Star while serving aboard a battleship during World War II. He later worked at the Pentagon and on political campaigns before returning to his family’s farm.
Penny said he was among the many people who received mentorship from Perrizo. The fellow former lawmaker recalls having coffee with Perrizo during his first term in Congress.
“He said: ‘You’re going to have to understand the world better. Is there any part of the world you don’t know much about?’”
Penny responded he wanted to know more about the Middle East. A week later he received two books on the history of the Middle East from Perrizo.
“He really thought that reading was the key to a good life,” Penny said.
That legacy of promoting reading led the Hoffmans to dedicate their endowment to enhancing literacy.
“It will be put to good use for sure,” Laura Phillips, Maple River dean of students, testing and curriculum, told the Hoffmans Wednesday.
Potential uses for funds, Phillips said, might include additional teacher training, books and other literacy materials and curriculum development.
