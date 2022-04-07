MANKATO — An engineering solutions company has donated a software data package valued at $1 million to Minnesota State University's Department of Automotive and Manufacturing Engineering Technology.
The package from Caresoft Global Inc. provides information about five electric vehicle systems, according to a news release from MSU. The software allows students to gain experience in working virtually on electric vehicles that would be expensive for the department to purchase.
Students and faculty are able to use the package's unlimited software seats in the classroom, for research and on projects. For example, students can observe how a high-voltage electric system is organized in a vehicle and how a battery pack should be secured to a vehicle's chassis.
The package's virtual reality system has the capacity to allow students to view a vehicle's subsystems while interacting with each other.
Demonstrations of the department's new virtual reality system are planned Saturday during the Recharge Mankato Expo at MSU's Maverick All-Sports Dome.
To register to attend the free expo, go to: recharge-mankato.org/events.
