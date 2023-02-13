You wouldn’t call it a gift shop, though many go shopping for gifts here.
You wouldn’t call it an art gallery, though there’s plenty of art to be found.
So what would you call it?
Co-owner Justin Ek describes 108 Alchemy on East Washington Street as a place “to get lost, explore and see the talent of Mankato and be surprised by what you find.
“It’s very explorative. You can look around and find something new. It’s exciting. We get new artists every week so there’s always fresh inventory and you’ll always be surprised by what you find in our store.”
Ek launched the art-focused shop in July 2022 with his brother Alex Ek, and the two have welcomed 50 local artists to outfit the shop with their wondrous creations.
Both men are artists who have made a name for themselves in Mankato. Justin Ek is a painter who is renowned in part for his murals to be found around town, and Alex Ek creates original knife blades and arrowheads. Their work can be found at 108 Alchemy.
Other artists represented at the Ek’s shop include Angela and Amanda Poch of North Mankato. The twin duo has what Angela describes as a “hobby” art business called Stitch Lore Creations, which includes featured items such as amigurumi, wire wrapped rock jewelry and paintings.
At 108 Alchemy, the sisters’ primary work for sale is fiber art, Justin Ek said.
The Poch sisters met the Ek brothers through their affiliation with River Valley Makers, a local artist’s advocacy group. In fact, the Ek brothers met many of their 108 Alchemy vendors that way.
“We just love the variety of art and the artists featured in the store,” Angela Poch said, adding that the Eks also offer classes where customers can learn to make some of the art sold at 108.
“They even had Bob Ross painting events, which was fun,” Angela Poch said.
“When they were starting 108 Alchemy, I was very excited,” said regular customer Melissa Martensen. “I’ve gotten a bunch of different gifts for people and a few little things for me too.”
A North Mankato resident, Martensen said her 108 visits taper off during the winter, but she finds herself ducking into the shop about once a month during spring, summer and fall.
“It’s nice to just pop in when you’re downtown and poke around and see what new stuff they have,” she said. “Their inventory is always changing. It’s a beautiful and comfortable space.
“Justin and Alex have a really good way of making people feel welcome and important when they’re there, and that just adds to the vibe of the place.”
Other Mankato shops feature local art work, Martensen said, but what really sets 108 Alchemy apart from the rest is that they’re so community focused. When they opened, they did so with a well-attended block party, and the Ek brothers continue to foster a strong community connection.
“The whole thing just feels very community centered,” she said. “It’s a very special place.”
“We’ve done really, really well,” Justin Ek said. “We’re keeping pace with other businesses, which are very well established. It’s paying for itself. We’re doing well selling local art.”
