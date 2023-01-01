MANKATO — The 10th season of Kiwanis Holiday Lights at Sibley Park came to an end Saturday, with the millions of lights and numerous displays starting to come down on Sunday.
The teardown of about 1.8 million lights happens in the span of three days, in comparison to the 10 days it takes to put them up.
The swift process requires an all-hands-on-deck approach, with all of the nonprofit’s volunteers asked to put in at least six hours of teardown assistance divided up by two three-hour shifts.
All of the equipment then gets stored in a warehouse in Sibley Park until it's needed again next season.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik said that donations and overall visitors were down this year, which he attributes to inclement weather.
“We haven't had this much snow in the month of December since the event began 10 years ago,” he said. “And then we had two days where we had to close this year, which we usually never do. But with the extreme cold temperatures, we had to, and that hurt us.”
Regardless of the lower turnout and a brutal start to winter, Wojcik is happy to have about 2,000 volunteers who brave it all.
“I love that about our volunteers. They truly enjoy being down there, whether it is cold or not,” he said. “It's fun to see people get behind this event. That's where the success of it comes from, the volunteers.”
Britt Waibel with Mankato Sertoma said she’s more than happy to lend a hand.
The group has been helping with the setup and teardown process of Kiwanis Holiday Lights for years. This year marks Waibel’s first teardown experience.
“It's an awesome day. It’s no longer -40 F so it's been pretty good,” she said. “A couple of my other group members are here and we’re listening to some good music, hanging out with a bunch of volunteers.”
