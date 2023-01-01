Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one quarter inch of ice. * WHERE...Blue Earth, Martin and Faribault Counties. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy icing may result in downed tree branches and power lines. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&