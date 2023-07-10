MANKATO — Nearly $12 million in fixes and improvements to Mankato’s aging community ice arena could be underway in less than a year under a plan nearing approval by the three owners of the facility.
On Monday night, the Mankato City Council reviewed the proposal developed by the All Seasons Arena Joint Powers Board and voted 6-0 to authorize final designs to be drawn up in anticipation of a spring start to construction. The council vote came one day before the Blue Earth County Board is expected to follow suit. The facility’s third owner — the North Mankato City Council — led the way with a unanimous vote last month.
In addition, the local school district — a major user of the indoor ice sheets — has indicated a willingness to contribute $1.5 million to the project despite not being one of the co-owners.
“They have six teams that use it,” Administrative Services Director Parker Skophammer told the council. “They want this project to get done. They want something they can be proud of.”
Although All Seasons Arena is critical to youth hockey, figure skating and adult recreational leagues in the Mankato area, the two-rink facility at the corner of Monks Avenue and Balcerzak Drive is also critically in need of investment. New ice-making equipment is necessary to ensure the 50-year-old facility can continue operating, but the arena is ripe for upgrades to its appearance and functionality as well, according to users and a consultant hired by the Joint Powers Board in January.
“This has been a long-awaited improvement,” Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said, predicting dozens of hockey and figure-skating enthusiasts would have been at Monday’s meeting if there had been any doubt about the outcome of the vote. “We probably would have had the chambers full.”
Consultant Knutson Construction generated 18 options for improvements, and the board in May voted to recommend 14 of them be approved for final designs. Essentially, the board favored moving forward immediately on everything other than $1.2 million in parking lot improvements, which will be deferred until later in the decade — possibly to be completed when Balcerzak Drive is reconstructed in about five years.
The most expensive upgrades involve $5.6 million in new ice-making equipment, including a building addition on the southwest side of the arena to house the new refrigeration gear. That was the clear priority of the Joint Powers Board, according to Skophammer.
“We need to make sure these kids have ice,” he said. “Before any of the amenities, ... let’s make sure they have ice.”
Replacing everything from dehumidifiers to furnaces to water heaters is expected to cost another $573,000.
Another $1.73 million would be targeted at downsizing the north rink, which is Olympic sized, to the smaller dimensions standard in NHL arenas. While that’s something of a trend among operators of Olympic-sized rinks, switching to a smaller ice sheet is also a necessary component of a number of changes planned at All Seasons to ease the movement of players and spectators through the often congested building.
Many of the improvements to the building’s amenities were made after meetings with users and a tour of the ice arena in New Ulm, Skophammer said.
The front lobby will grow in size, cramped corridors will be expanded, an observation balcony will be added for spectators in the north rink and the crowded concessions area in the south rink will be moved to a more spacious spot on the second level. Those improvements total about $2.8 million and will also make the facility more accessible for people with disabilities.
Other planned fixes include $220,000 in improvements to the building facade and $360,000 to install less combustible material as a replacement for wood paneling, which was deemed to be a fire code violation.
Finally, $170,000 is to be invested in more shock-resistant walls, ceilings and fixtures in the area where hockey players practice dryland shooting of pucks. Outside fundraising might be a possibility to cover those costs and the $270,000 expense of new dasher boards, which would be required as part of the $1.73 million reduction in the size of the north rink.
“I can’t say they will get 100% funded (by private donations) but we are working toward that,” Arntz said.
Although the recommendations total $11.59 million, the ultimate cost of the work could be as high as $14.2 million if much of the financing is done through the sale of equipment bonds, which carries interest costs. The financing plan, including interest costs, makes the city of Mankato responsible for nearly $8.4 million of the total bill, followed by $3.2 million from North Mankato and $1.1 million from Blue Earth County. The county may consider making an upfront cash contribution, which would eliminate its share of the interest expense and reduce its contribution to $816,000.
Regulations governing the sale of equipment bonds restrict the use of the proceeds to equipment and equipment-related expenses, which means as much as $4.5 million of the construction costs will need to be financed with cash by the city of Mankato. The city plans to use some of its remaining federal economic stimulus funding along with local sales tax collections, which have exceeded what was forecast both in 2022 and in the first half of 2023.
The last of the cash would come from $500,000 the council ordered staff to set aside in 2021 for future hockey-related facilities. The set-aside was aimed at assuring hockey boosters that they weren’t being forgotten when $8 million was authorized for improvements to the downtown civic center, for the creation of a youth softball complex at Thomas Park and for design work on a major renovation of the Tourtellotte Park swimming pool.
If the County Board joins the city councils in authorizing final designs for the All Seasons Arena renovations, the project would be on pace for construction to begin as soon as April 15, 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.