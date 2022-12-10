It was quick thinking on 11-year-old Hailey Robeck’s part.
Robeck was staying home from Dakota Meadows Middle School because she was not feeling well when she went to grab something to eat around noon on Dec. 1.
She heard someone yelling for help and went outside to see her next-door neighbor Shirley Rosenau, in her 70s, on the floor in the doorway of her garage.
“I got my shoes and I ran out to help her. I called 911,” she said. Robeck also got a blanket to keep Rosenau warm while they waited for paramedics to arrive.
Rosenau had been on a ladder getting Christmas lights down when she fell off the ladder and shattered her hip, said Robeck’s mom, Courtney Graf.
Robeck said it felt good to help out her neighbor, who the family has known since they moved to the neighborhood about two years ago.
“While it was happening, my heart was in my stomach, but afterwards I was proud of myself,” she said.
Robeck said she has been good friends with her neighbor, adding she’d like to do something nice for her when she’s back home.
“We kind of chatted a little bit when I first moved here, but otherwise we really started talking to each other a couple of months ago,” she said. “I was thinking of visiting her when she gets back.”
Graf said while she’s unsure of Rosenau’s current status, she believes she’s healing. She’s proud that her daughter took quick action.
“I guess I was just kind of taken back a little bit, because I do always tell her if you’re ever scared, something doesn’t seem right or there’s an emergency, the first thing to do is call 911. But you also don’t really expect your child to ever be put into that situation,” she said.
“We’ve pretty much been telling her we’re proud of her for the past few days and how awesome of a job that was, because I don’t think most kids her age would really know what to do.”
Graf said Rosenau is often out in her yard and sees the family frequently in passing. She said she would also like to get flowers and some food for her when she gets back and is glad her daughter was there to help with a good deed.
“I’m glad she was home, because that’s kind of just a guardian angel thing. Usually she’d be at school, so it was just meant to be.”
