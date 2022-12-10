Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Intermittent rounds of mixed wintry precipitation, including freezing drizzle and light snow. Snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a glaze to a couple hundredths of an inch are expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will develop in addition to the wintry precipitation, some of which may be deposited onto roads, especially elevated roads such as bridges and overpasses. This may also cause slippery conditions. The potential for slippery roads will last through sunrise and into late Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&