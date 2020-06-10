The Mankato region added a dozen new cases of COVID-19 and reported no additional deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday.
Sibley County saw the biggest jump with six new cases, bringing its total to 25.
Blue Earth County added one case for a total of 154, while Nicollet County had two more case for a total of 91.
Martin County had one new case for a total of 142 while Watonwan added two cases for a total of 84.
The nine-county region has had 625 cases.
The health department delivered doses of sad and hopeful news Wednesday in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deaths rose by 19, bringing the total to 1,236 since the pandemic began. But the count of people currently hospitalized (427) and the number needing intensive care (193) continued to fall.
The number of daily intensive care cases — a closely watched metric as officials try to manage the disease’s spread so it doesn’t overwhelm the health care system — is the lowest it’s been in a month.
About 85 percent of those confirmed with the disease in Minnesota have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Kris Ehresmann, state health department infectious disease director, said her agency and the education department are in consultation about how the coronavirus could impact the next school year. It could be midsummer before districts learn if they’ll have to continue distance learning or can reopen their buildings.
“Part of the goal is to make sure that there are options available for the fall so that there is time to plan,” she said, “so that we can be nimble if we have to make adaptations given a change in how the virus behaves.
The newest numbers come as COVID-19 restrictions take a major step back Wednesday with Gov. Tim Walz letting a host of businesses reopen — including indoor bar and restaurant service at limited capacity.
While there has been a recent, positive trend in hospitalizations and ICU cases, health officials cautioned people not to be complacent.
While most COVID-19 deaths have involved people in long-term care with underlying health problems, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said one of the people reported in Monday’s death count was a person in their 20s with no underlying health conditions. Officials over the weekend reported another person in their 20s dying from COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.