The bison calves at Minneopa State Park grow quickly.
“Some of the older ones you look at, they’re starting to turn that brown color already,” said Ashley Steevens, manager of the park. The first calves, who are a reddish color when born, were born in early May.
There were 13 calves born this spring, down some from the record 17 born last year.
Steevens said two of the cows from the herd were last year sent to Dakota County’s Spring Lake Park, where they are establishing a bison herd.
The Minneopa herd now totals 44, but that number will decline later this year as the two-year-old male bison will be sent to other partner herds in the state.
“We try to keep just one breeding bull,” Steevens said. “Having one breeding bull, we know where our genetics are going.”
The Minneopa herd, and others being established through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Zoo and other partners, have pure genetics that don’t have any beef genetics.
At this point it’s unknown how many of the calves are males and females but park staff will learn later this year. “We have a management event each year where we do health checks and new ones are ear tagged and we check their genetics,” Steevens said.
Since the bison herd was started at Minneopa in 2012, the park has become one of the most popular state parks in Minnesota. Minneopa had about 268,000 visitors to the park last year, watching the bison, camping and touring the waterfalls part of the park. That ranks it in the top 15 state parks in Minnesota.
The park also has a new naturalist, Kelsey Moe, who started in April following the retirement of Scott Kudelka.
Moe serves as naturalist for Minneopa, Flandrau and Fort Ridgely state parks. She comes from Forestville Mystery Cave State Park south of Rochester.
Steevens said Moe is lining up events for June and July at the local state parks. People can go to any state park website page and click on the events tab on the left side and then go to any park to see what events are coming up.
The Friends of Minneopa are partnering with the park to offer a Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo on July 1 where snakes, lizards, a tiny alligator and other animals will be available. There are two, one hour programs at the picnic shelter in the waterfalls section of the park. The events, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., are free, but a state park permit is required for vehicles.
