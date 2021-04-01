MANKATO — Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported among students and staff in the Mankato Area School District from March 24-31. There are 112 students and staff in quarantine.
There now have been 400 known cases since the start of the school year, according to the district’s weekly case update.
St. Peter Public Schools had three active COVID-19 cases among students on Thursday. Another 31 students are on quarantine. There are no cases or quarantine among staff.
