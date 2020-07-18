MANKATO — There were 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Mankato region Saturday by the state health department. No additional area deaths were reported.
Blue Earth County had five new positive cases Saturday, while Brown, Le Sueur and Nicollet counties had two new cases each.
Faribault, Sibley and Waseca counties each had one new case.
There were no new cases in Martin and Watonwan counties.
Statewide the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota dropped Saturday even as the number of completed tests increased to one of the highest daily totals so far.
But the number of Minnesotans with COVID-19 being treated in hospitals increased again in the Minnesota Department of Health's daily report, as did the number of those patients being treated in ICUs.
Five more Minnesotans died from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 1,538.
State health officials reported 464 new confirmed cases Saturday, down from more 669 in Friday's report. That's as testing increased to 16,451 reported results, up from 14,299 on Friday and among the highest single-day totals reported in Minnesota to date. The percentage of positive tests dipped from 4.7 percent on Friday to 2.8 percent in Saturday's report.
The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Minnesota hospitals increased to 265 in Saturday's report, up from 252 Friday and 249 Thursday. The number of those patients being treated in ICUs was 117 Saturday, up from 110 on Friday and 103 on Thursday.
While those numbers are increasing, they're still far below the peaks seen in May, when more than 600 people were hospitalized.
Saturday’s updated numbers come as community spread of the coronavirus has increased across the Minnesota, and state leaders have made clear that reopening may need to be dialed back if case counts continue rising.
Here are the latest coronavirus statistics as of Saturday:
• 45,470 cases confirmed (464 new) via 835,962 tests
• 1,538 deaths (5 new)
• 4,602 cases requiring hospitalization
• 265 people remain hospitalized; 117 in intensive care
• 39,310 patients no longer requiring isolation
