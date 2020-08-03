MANKATO — Nicollet County had five new COVID-19 cases reported Monday while Blue Earth County had four new cases, as the number of positive tests grew by 19 in the nine-county area.
There were no additional deaths reported locally.
Brown and Le Sueur counties each had two new cases and Faribault, Martin and Sibley counties each added one new case, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Waseca and Watonwan counties reported no new cases.
Statewide there were 622 new cases reported for a cumulative total of 56,560 cases.
Minnesota reported two additional deaths. One death was a Dakota County resident whose age was between 70-79. The other was an Anoka County resident in the 80-89 age range.
Sturgis fears
Bikers may see the upcoming Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota as nine days of nonstop fun. Public health authorities, however, view it as a potential petri dish for the spread of COVID-19.
More than 250,000 riders and their friends from around the country are expected to arrive in the Black Hills staring Friday. That’s got Minnesota health leaders worried about the disease making its way back here.
“We are concerned with any large gathering, sustained contact of that nature,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Monday, calling the rally “sort of a recipe for something to happen.”
Asked if Minnesota might call for Sturgis riders coming back to the state to voluntarily quarantine, Malcolm said that while cases are expected to bubble up here in late August and early September, officials here haven’t yet discussed a quarantine request.
Riders who do go to Sturgis should limit their social activity when they return and “be very cautious” if their jobs or social interactions but them in contact with vulnerable people, added Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director.
Hospitalizations headed the wrong way
Malcolm’s and Ehresmann’s remarks came hours after the Health Department released new data showing an ongoing mixed bag of encouraging and worrisome COVID-19 trends.
The Health Department Monday reported two more deaths from the disease, part of a line since late June of daily deaths in the single-digits. But new confirmed cases remain on the upswing, including 622 reported Monday.
While total current hospitalizations (302), were flat from Sunday, the count of those in the ICU (153) rose to a level not seen in five weeks.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm again implored Minnesotans to stay vigilant against the disease, noting that the state’s received some 370 complaints in the past few weeks tied to bars and restaurants over possible violations of the state’s mask-wearing and social distancing requirements, including 24 complaints on Friday.
Stopping the spread is “largely going to be determined by the decisions each of as Minnesotans make,” she told reporters.
Officials have been bracing Minnesotans to expect hospitalizations and ICU cases to grow in response to the surge in cases. While current hospitalizations are far lower than their late-May peak, they continue to go the wrong way.
Current hospitalizations have topped 300 for four days straight now, which hasn’t happened since the end of June.
Authorities remain worried that not enough Minnesotans are taking seriously the warnings to wear masks, wash hands and socially distance.
