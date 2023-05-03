MANKATO — A 16-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday morning for having a loaded handgun at Mankato West High School.
Police said the incident happened at 10:10 a.m. No threats were made, and there were no injuries.
The gun was concealed at the time of the arrest, and the student was cooperative.
The juvenile will be placed in juvenile detention facility, and the case will be forwarded to the Blue Earth County Attorney's Office. Requested charges include, but are not limited to, possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, which is considered a felony.
"There are no known threats at this time," Deputy Director of Public Safety Matt DuRose said in a statement. "The incident remains under investigation, and no further details are available."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.