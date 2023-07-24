MANKATO — The city of Mankato is joining MnDOT and North Mankato in investing in the Highway 169 corridor that serves as a major entrance into the community from the north.
The Mankato City Council Monday night approved $1.6 million in local tax subsidies and backed a $206,000 state grant application for a $17.8 million project to bring high-end apartments to the area between Hiniker Pond and Highway 169. The redevelopment of the former Dutler’s Bowl site is now set to break ground on Thursday.
The construction of Axis Lofts, a 72-unit apartment building with rents of $1,700 to $2,200, could be the first of several development projects in the area. With the four-story building scheduled to be completed in 2024, the developers are already planning to construct a second identical building in the future just to the southeast on the site of a closed car wash.
City officials are hoping the investment in the area will lead to further redevelopment in the Highway 169 corridor south of Highway 14, including the mostly vacant 15.6-acre parcel north of Hiniker Pond that was once home to the Year Around Cab manufacturing plant. The underused properties are large enough to support numerous apartment buildings, a new hotel and restaurants nearer to the park and pond, according to a development plan completed in 2020. Closer to Highway 14 could be a supermarket, other retail stores and additional apartments.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation, meanwhile, has scheduled a $70 million makeover of that segment of Highway 169 for 2027 and 2028. The project will dramatically change the appearance of the corridor, replacing signal lights with roundabouts, closing a portion of Range Street and leading to the city’s creation of a new Hiniker Parkway on the east side of the park.
A bit farther south along the corridor and across the city limits into North Mankato, 60 apartments and 30,000 square feet of commercial space, including a restaurant, are planned in the former Norwood Inn/Best Western hotel.
The North Mankato City Council just a week ago laid the groundwork for a nearly $6 million tax-increment financing subsidy to assist in the redevelopment. That project is anticipated to boost the taxable market value of the shuttered hotel and adjacent parcels from $3.1 million to $20.6 million.
The subsidies for Axis Lofts also involve tax-increment financing for a mixed-use project of mostly apartments but also some commercial space on the ground floor. Old Town Holdings LLC, led by developer David Schooff, won’t be the first to bring housing to the Hiniker Pond area, but the project would easily be the largest if the second phase is constructed. In 2012, 72 townhomes were constructed on the park’s south side. Those homes, however, are located well off Highway 169, which carries 26,000 vehicles a day, and Highway 14, which is at nearly 30,000 daily vehicles.
City planners believe even the properties closer to those highways have a higher potential than they once did. The creation of the city park, which transformed a former gravel pit into a swimming beach and fishing pond, created an oasis of green space amid aging manufacturing facilities, roadside motels and other struggling commercial uses such as the bowling alley.
As with the redevelopment of the Norwood Inn in North Mankato, the Axis Lofts project wouldn’t be feasible without public assistance, according to city officials.
Tom Denaway of Baker Tilley Municipal Advisors, the consultant used by the city of Mankato to examine TIF requests, told the council last month that investors in real estate projects such as the Axis Lofts development seek an average rate of return of 6.86%. Old Town Holdings would fall short of that by simply relying on a private mortgage of $12.65 million, $2.74 million in private equity from the investors and $1.27 million in special financing provided to high-energy-efficiency projects.
“As a result of our analysis, we found the developer’s return without the proposed TIF assistance of 5.84% to be below our feasibility benchmark, and therefore we conclude that the project would be unlikely to proceed but for the requested TIF assistance,” Denaway wrote in a memo to the council.
With the TIF assistance, the rate of return is projected at 6.98%.
The subsidies will set aside the additional property taxes that will be generated by the redevelopment over the next 15 years to help cover the costs of the project. The site now has an annual property tax bill of just over $28,000. With the new apartment building, the annual taxes are expected to exceed $199,000.
In all, the TIF totals nearly $2.4 million over 15 years — $1.5 million returned to Old Town Holdings to help them cover some of the costs related to redeveloping a blighted site and $857,000 to the city, mostly to help cover the costs of constructing Hiniker Parkway.
The council approved the subsidies without discussion after no one spoke at a public hearing on the proposal.
