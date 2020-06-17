MANKATO — The nine-county region had 18 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday.
The Minnesota Department of Health said their were no additional deaths reported locally.
Blue Earth County had five new cases for a total of 169. Faribault County added two cases, and Sibley and Le Sueur counties each had one new case. Watonwan County had nine new cases.
Brown, Martin, Nicollet and Waseca counties had no new cases.
Minnesota’s COVID-19 toll continued to show signs of plateauing with current hospitalizations and intensive care cases falling and the daily count of deaths trending down.
The health department Wednesday reported 12 more people succumbing to the disease, putting Minnesota at 1,325 deaths since the pandemic began. But the running three-day average of fatal cases has fallen by more than half in the last 10 days. That number is also the lowest it’s been since April 16.
The daily number of people currently hospitalized (351) and those needing intensive care (181) — two of the most closely watched measures on how Minnesota is managing the spread of the disease — are at their lowest points in more than a month.
Officials continue to implore Minnesotans to continue wearing masks in public spaces and keep social distancing. People who feel flu-like symptoms should get tested and people who feel ill should stay home.
About 87 percent of those confirmed with the disease have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated. Among those who’ve died in the pandemic, some 80 percent were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, nearly all had underlying health problems.
