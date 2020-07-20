MANKATO — The nine-county area reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Monday and no additional deaths in the region, although the state reported the first death of an infant, who lived in northwestern Minnesota.
Blue Earth County had 10 new cases while Waseca County added three and Martin County had two.
Brown, Nicollet and Watonwan counties added one case each. Faribault, Le Sueur and Sibley counties had no new positive tests.
Minnesota’s COVID-19 toll continued to climb Monday with 922 total new cases and an extra measure of heartbreak in the news of four more deaths — the first death of a child in the state, a 9-month-old in Clay County.
The other three deaths were in Olmsted, Ramsey and Scott counties. None of the deaths were in long-term care facilities.
The infant is among the youngest deaths in the country from COVID-19. The child did not have an underlying health problem and had not been hospitalized, Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, told reporters Monday.
The infant tested positive for COVID-19 and was identified as having an upper and lower respiratory infection; both were counted as causes of death, she said.
“A death involving such a young person is tragic, and certainly very unusual,” said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, adding that the state has asked the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate.
Patterns in Monday’s data continued to reflect what’s been happening for three weeks now — new case counts leaping as deaths and hospitalizations flatten.
The four new reported deaths bring the total to 1,545 since the pandemic began. Total current hospitalizations (247) and those needing intensive care (115) continue to dip.
Officials, however, have been bracing Minnesotans to expect those numbers to rise as cases continue to jump.
The 922 infections posted Monday were a record for daily confirmed cases, although officials said the high number come partly from the fact they are transitioning to a new reporting system, which may make the daily numbers choppy over the next few days.
Of Minnesota’s 47,107 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, about 86 percent of those infected have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
State health officials continue to worry about the recent spike of coronavirus cases in younger Minnesotans, with fears including that those infected will inadvertently spread the virus to more vulnerable populations.
Minnesotans in their 20s now make up the age group with the most confirmed cases with nearly 11,000. The median age of Minnesotans infected has been trending down in recent weeks and is now 37 years old.
Health investigators, however, are starting to see more cases in many age brackets, including ages 30 through 59, as more people get together for family gatherings and summer fun without social distancing, Ehresmann said.
It’s not like the situation the past few weeks where 20-somethings meeting in bars drove the increases. Now, analysts are seeing an evolution in the “larger, gradual increase in social activities,” she said.
While current hospitalization counts in Minnesota remain relatively low, Ehresmann reiterated that officials expect the numbers to go on the march as the new cases climb.
New cases are also rising in northern Minnesota. Cases in Beltrami County have nearly double in the past week, from 53 to 101. Ehresmann said the case increase is tied to spread from a “number of events” including athletic events.
