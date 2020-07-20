MANKATO — The local nine-county area reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Monday and no additional deaths.
Blue Earth County had 10 new cases while Waseca County added three and Martin County had two.
Brown, Nicollet and Watonwan counties added one case each.
Faribault, Le Sueur and Sibley counties had no new positive tests.
Statewide there were 922 new cases reported for a total of 47,107, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Four new deaths were reported, including one victim 5 years old or younger in Clay County.
The other three deaths were in Olmsted, Ramsey and Scott counties.
None of the deaths were in long-term care facilities.
There were 247 people hospitalized including 115 in ICUs.
This story will be updated.
