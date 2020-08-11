MANKATO — Four more candidates filed to run for Mankato School Board on Tuesday, the final day of filing.
The new candidates are: Christopher Kind, Joseph Janzen, Rajini Mysari and Christie Skilbred, all of Mankato.
Fifteen others have previously filed to run for the four seats that are up for election in November: Elizabeth Ratcliff, Erin Kenward, Michael Haskins, Erin Roberts, Kenneth Reid, Janet Meegan, Habiba Rashid, Jamie Aanenson, Jennifer Jacobs, Megan Dell, Jeremiah Myer, Shannon Sinning, Megan Schnitker, Chris Shearman and incumbent Abdi Sabrie.
Candidates can chose to withdraw from the race through Thursday.
