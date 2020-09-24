MANKATO — State House District 19B candidate Luke Frederick, DFL, gave his views on a host of issues during a forum sponsored by Greater Mankato Growth Thursday night.
His opponent, Republican Jeremy Loger, was a no-show at the event, which was done via Zoom and will be posted on GMG's YouTube site.
The seat is open as Democrat Rep. Jack Considine is retiring from the Legislature at the end of the year.
Frederick is a Mankato native who works at the Minnesota Security Hospital. A 2009 MSU graduate, he has held elected offices with the AFSCME Local 404 union for more than five years and served in AmeriCorps.
Loger is a Minneapolis native who graduated from Minnesota State University. He lists no other biographical information on his website.
The forum was moderated by Ashley Hanley, news director for Radio Mankato, and Jessica Beyer, President/CEO of GMG.
Frederick said the two biggest issues facing the Legislature are dealing with COVID's economic impact and health care.
"My approach to healthcare is simple, we're healthiest when the people around us are healthy," Frederick said.
"The other piece is the economic impact this is having. Businesses across the state are having challenges ... Finding ways for state government to help those businesses ... will be one of the most important challenges."
Frederick bemoaned the divisive nature of current politics. "Everyone gets so tribalized and that drives me nuts.
"We should be voting on people not on the party they're in but what they represent ... I don't care what party someone is from, if they bring a good idea to the table they should be listened to ... It's not just us versus them."
He said while there are different needs in rural and metro areas there are also many similarities, such as the need for healthcare.
"It's not about one side getting everything and the other side getting nothing."
Frederick said he's not a business owner but has been talking to business owners to learn about their needs and challenges.
"I think small businesses contribute so much to their communities and they need to be supported."
He said he respects Gov. Tim Walz's approach to managing the pandemic, including his order for masks in public.
"I think they're doing the best they can." He said the governor has been right to follow experts' advice. "It may not be perfect but it's the best you can get.
"The more we can follow the guidelines the faster we can get out the other side of this."
He said he believes in "fair taxes" aimed at those who can afford them. "I don't believe in just taxing everything."
Frederick said he supports stronger public transportation. "I'd love to see a rail system between Mankato and Rochester or to the Twin Cities."
