A magnet hangs on Lynn Solo’s refrigerator that says, “‘Vote,’ said the lady with the alligator purse,” referring to Susan B. Anthony, known for carrying an alligator purse as well as being a pioneer of women’s rights.
“The significance of the purse is that women should be able to carry their own. … They don’t need men, they don’t need their fathers to be supporting them or their husbands,” said Solo, president of the St. Peter League of Women Voters Minnesota. “They should be able to be on their own — independent.”
It’s a little reminder, Solo said, of the great right women fought for decades before its ratification in the U.S. Constitution — the right to vote.
After many years — its official movement beginning in 1848 in Seneca, New York — women were granted the right to vote on Aug. 18, 1920, making this year its 100th anniversary.
Shelley Harrison, curator and archivist at Blue Earth County Historical Society, said that civic groups in Mankato had been present early on. Women with stature had been a catalyst in the movement, which allowed them to give others a voice. Those women with influence and education helped advocate for the cause.
“We had one of the first women presidents of the Normal School, Julia Sears — just the idea that women themselves were taken more seriously,” Harrison said.
Many of the those early women paved the way for others to continue having a voice in important elections.
And this year is also The League of Women Voters Minnesota’s 101st anniversary, which started its first chapter in St. Paul. Just a year later, Mankato and St. Peter started their own chapters.
The movement in Mankato was very much grassroots, Harrison said.
The League of Women Voters Minnesota continues its mission today.
“Our main mission is to get people to vote and to vote informed,” Solo said.
It’s the same goal the league had when Solo was in elementary school, learning about the group. She’d taken the voter sheet home to her mother, which helped her decide who to vote for.
The league continues to inform voters, now with modern tools, such as looking up candidate information online at vote411.org. “You key in your address and it brings up the page with what’s on your ballot,” Solo said.
The effort to bring equality in voting remains relevant now — in the ability to vote from home, she said.
“We are encouraging people to use that right to vote from home so they can vote safely and not be exposed to COVID-19,” Solo said. Most recently, progress was made by reaching an agreement with the state to eliminate the need for registered voters to have a witness when signing their ballots.
In 2020, the league also encouraged people to fill out their census, which goes hand in hand with voting.
“The number of people who live in the community will determine how many representatives we have or how the district is made up,” Solo said.
Right now, Minnesota is on the cusp of losing congressional districts because it’s not expanding as much as other states. “It’s just so important and I’m afraid people don’t realize that.”
The league remains vital to the community as a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, she said.
“We really work hard to stick to issues and education. And I think that the climate we have right now, it’s important to back away.”
Solo urges residents to register to vote because each vote counts.
“I just finished reading ‘Horton Hears a Who’ to my 4-year-old grandson and turns out that at the end of the story, the tiniest tiny person counts,” Solo said. “I really believe that. And the other thing, do your homework: Listen to the forums, read the paper and look for nonpartisan information.”
