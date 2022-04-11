MANKATO — Rising construction costs at the planned 121-unit rental housing complex near Cub Foods West have prompted the developer to seek additional assistance from the city of Mankato.
“The Neighborhood” redevelopment project, now a $28.1 million mix of apartments reserved mostly for lower-income tenants, is set to begin construction this year but has a funding gap that needs to be addressed, according to Brian Sweeney of the Cohen-Esrey Development Group.
Because 102 of the 121 units will be set aside for residents with incomes no higher than 60% of the average income in Blue Earth County, the project was already set to receive a large and varied mix of federal, state and local subsidies. But with initial site work needing to begin no later than June, the project’s budget remains out of balance.
“An additional $500,000 from the city of Mankato would reduce this gap,” Sweeney wrote to city officials last week.
The City Council, acting as the Mankato Economic Development Authority, unanimously directed staff to finalize that additional contribution and previously promised subsidies for anticipated approval following a public hearing at its May 23 meeting. The council also authorized preparations for the sale of the 5.1-acre lot that was once home to the municipal public works department to Cohen-Esrey for $250,000.
The series of actions, if approved next month, would be the final steps of a decades-long process to redevelop the site.
Courtney Kramlinger, an economic development specialist for the city, and Tom Denaway of Baker Tilley Municipal Advisors, the city’s consultant on tax-increment financing, laid out the financing package for the Sinclair Lewis-themed project. When completed after construction in 2022 and 2023, the 48-unit Sinclair Flats apartment building will provide 38 apartments for lower-income residents, the 64-unit Lewis Lofts would be entirely targeted to income-restricted tenants and nine Main Street Townhomes would be rented at market rates.
The estimated cost of the two main components — $16.77 million for Sinclair Flats and $11.34 million for Lewis Lofts — now tops $28.1 million.
During its multi-year effort to gain federal and state funding, Cohen-Esrey has seen both reductions in some financing and increases in costs.
When Sinclair Flats was approved for federal tax credits targeted at affordable housing projects in 2020, the total provided by the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency was $1.1 million less than Cohen-Esrey requested. The price of constructing Sinclair Flats has also risen by $941,000 since July of 2020, largely because soft soils on the site will require Geopiers to support the building foundation.
The Kansas-based developer secured a private loan to bridge some of the chasm between costs and revenues, according to Sweeney, and is cutting expenses as well.
“We believe we can ‘value engineer’ about $350,000 from the construction budget without compromising quality,” Sweeney wrote in his letter. “Additionally, Cohen-Esrey Development Group has agreed to assist with further closing the gap by reducing their developer fee by $393,904, which is the most allowed by the MHFA. However, a financing gap still exists.”
The council had previously promised a $100,000 grant and a $400,000 forgivable loan from its revolving economic development loan fund. The council now appears ready to contribute another $500,000 from the federal pandemic relief funds provided to Mankato.
That would bring direct contributions from the city to $1 million. In addition, the council is expected to approve tax-increment financing for The Neighborhood that would help both Cohen-Esrey and the city recoup some of their costs. TIF captures the extra property tax revenue generated by a development for a set number of years and — rather than sending it to the city, county and school district — allows the money to be used to reimburse certain eligible project costs.
For the affordable housing development, $1.76 million in property taxes would be captured over 16 years. Of that, $400,000 would go to the city to replenish the revolving loan fund, $226,000 would go to the city for construction costs of a new street serving the development and up to $1.045 million would go to Cohen-Esrey.
The biggest piece of the project’s financing remains the federal tax credit, which will provide equity of $14.6 million. State Housing Infrastructure Bonds will add another $5.5 million. Cohen-Esrey’s private mortgage will contribute more than $2.4 million. State economic development grants are expected to total nearly $585,000.
The federal and state dollars were awarded to the Mankato project following a competitive process involving proposals from around Minnesota. And Denaway, the tax-increment financing consultant, said The Neighborhood pass the TIF test too.
TIF can be provided for housing projects where only 40% of apartments are set aside for people with incomes of no more than 60% of the area median income.
“This project will far exceed that standard,” Denaway said.
For Lewis Lofts, 64 of 64 apartments will be home to people earning no more than 60% of the median, and 38 of 48 in Sinclair Flats meet the requirement. In addition, some of the units will be set aside for people earning just 30% or less of the area median.
That will mean rents ranging from $367 to $820 a month for one-bedroom apartments in Lewis Lofts, which is to be targeted toward tenants age 55 and older. For two-bedroom units, the rents there will range from $428 to $850 a month.
At Sinclair Flats, the rents in the 38 affordable apartments will be as low as $635 for one bedroom, $629 for two bedrooms and $948 for three. The higher end of the range for those apartments will be $850, $975 and $1,135, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.