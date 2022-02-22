Potential candidates to finish the congressional term of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn have three weeks to make a decision.
On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz officially called for a special election to fill the vacancy that follows the death of the Republican lawmaker from Blue Earth. The first key dates are March 1-15, the period when people can file their candidacies.
If more than one candidate for any party files, a special primary election will be held May 24. And the nominees for each party will face off in the special election Aug. 9.
Already, a Democrat has announced plans to run. Red Wing bookstore owner Richard DeVoe plans to formally announce his candidacy Monday in Red Wing, promising to detail his plans "to demonstrate in his campaign what it means to be a 'Better Democrat.' He will be calling upon all Democrats to step up and help change the party for the better."
DeVoe is the owner of the independent bookseller Fair Trade Books.
Also on Tuesday, the Republican Party stated it will not be endorsing a candidate in the special election.
“Minnesota’s First Congressional District Republicans will not be holding a special endorsing convention," Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann announced. "As part of reorganizing our party units due to redistricting following the U.S. census, last week I dissolved all of our legislative and congressional district party units to prepare for reapportionment. These party units currently have no authority to conduct business and will need to be reconstituted in order to do so."
That means no GOP candidate will have the official blessing of party activists and the GOP resources that go with the endorsement leading up to the May 24 special primary election.
Because Hagedorn's death following a three-year battle with kidney cancer occurred with several months remaining in his term, Minnesota law requires a special election to ensure southern Minnesota is represented in Congress through the rest of 2022.
The special election will involve voters within the current boundaries of the 1st District even as the redrawn new 1st District is the scene of a campaign for a two-year term in the U.S. House that will be decided Nov. 8, with the winner taking office in January.
Candidates can file from March 1 through 5 p.m. March 15 for the special election to fill the remaining term; they can file in late-May for the two-year term; or they can file for both.
