MANKATO — The founder of a downtown Mankato day care facility, running as a Democrat, and a Rochester attorney, running as a member of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party, were the final two candidates to file in the 1st Congressional District special election.
The addition of Candice Deal-Bartell, operator of the Cultivate Mankato Child Development and Resource Center, and Haroun "Aaron" McClellan, a contracts manager for Mortenson Construction, prior to the 5 p.m. filing deadline leaves the race with an even 20 candidates.
The Aug. 9 special election ballot to fill the vacancy left by the death of Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn will have four names on it. McClellan will be the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis candidate, Mankato's Richard Reisdorf will be the Legalize Marijuana Now candidate, and there will be one Democrat and one Republican — each nominee determined by a May 24 special primary election.
If Mankatoans are surprised by Deal-Bartell's candidacy, they're not alone — she is, too, according to her campaign announcement.
"It may seem like I came out of nowhere in this election and, the truth is, I did," she said in a written statement. "I do not have a strong background in politics. I do not have a strong background in some of the issues facing our district. I did not go to school for public policy, and I have not held any other political seat. I have asked myself over and over again, 'Why in the world am I running?'”
The answer, she said, is a deep commitment to southern Minnesota and to the idea that all voices should be heard.
"I know firsthand how frustrating it is to be ignored or silenced. It’s damn right infuriating, actually. I believe that average citizen voices, the voices of those representing and living in District 1, the ones doing the hard work and contributing to the fabric of our community, deserve to be heard."
Deal-Bartell said her campaign will center on affordable early education, good pay and benefits for workers, subsidies for renewable energy and sustainable agriculture, affordable medical care and housing, better access for children to mental health services and equal rights for all.
A South Dakota native, Deal-Bartell and her husband have lived in Mankato for 10 years and have two children. Along with creating the downtown child care, she is a founding board member of the statewide children's advocacy group CultivateMN.
McClellan was not only the last candidate to file during the two-week filing period, he was a last-minute replacement for a Luverne man who had received the endorsement of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party. The Luverne man was unable to get to St. Paul by the filing deadline, and McClellan agreed to take on the task, according to his campaign manager.
McClellan is a graduate of the Georgia State University College of Law, according to LinkedIn and other online legal pages. Before handling contracts for Mortenson Construction, he had experience as a public defender in Hennepin County and as a law clerk for the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Earlier in his life, he worked in construction in Georgia and Tennessee.
Unless candidates withdraw by the Thursday deadline for dropping out of the race, the field is now set: 10 Republicans, eight Democrats and one each for the two parties focused on marijuana legalization.
While that field will be reduced to four after the May 24 special primary election, any of the candidates could still join those filing for the Nov. 8 general election — a filing period that ends May 31.
The Aug. 9 special election will fill the current 1st District seat through early January. The November election will determine who will represent the new 1st District seat, redrawn somewhat as part of the once-a-decade redistricting process, for a full two-year term starting Jan. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.