Governor Tim Walz announced the appointment Tuesday of a 1st Judicial District Court judge.
Kathryn Iverson Landrum will be replacing the Honorable Joseph T. Carter and will be chambered in Hastings in Dakota County.
The district consists of Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott and Sibley counties.
She is a manager and assistant attorney general at the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General and previously served as an honors attorney for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
