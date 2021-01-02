The Free Press
MANKATO — One moment in time stood out for Dr. Katie Keepers when she was asked how the pandemic has affected experiences between OB-GYNs and their pregnant patients.
She was in a hospital’s delivery room with a young woman experiencing the pain of being in labor.
“I realized I’d never seen her face when she wasn’t wearing a mask,” said Keepers, who is on staff with Mankato Clinic’s obstetrics/gynecology/primary care department.
Personal protection equipment has made forging intimate doctor-patient relationships harder, but facemasks are necessary barriers that prevent the spread of the dangerous coronavirus, she said.
“The big thing that has changed since the pandemic is that everybody has to wear them.”
COVID screening procedures, social distancing guidelines and plexiglass shields also have been in place for several months at the clinic’s locations.
“Despite all that, the connection (between mothers-to-be and doctors) is still there. Childbirth is still one of the most special moments in a person’s life, pandemic or not.”
Keepers was on call Oct. 3 when she delivered Mankato Clinic employee Kendall Prokosch’s baby. The department specialist for Pediatric Therapy Services’ second child, Ensley, arrived earlier than expected.
There had only been a few minutes to spare after Zach Siemers got to the hospital to be with Prokosch for their daughter’s birth. He’d been at work when he received a call saying the happy event was about to happen.
“I had to have my temperature taken when I got to the hospital — I remember feeling anxious and very eager to be with her.”
Prokosch and Siemers said the experiences during the two pregnancies were markedly different.
When she was carrying her first-born, 2-year-old Jamison, Prokosch was scheduled for monthly face-to-face appointments with her doctor. Virtual prenatal appointments became the norm in 2020.
Siemers and she found out together early in the first pregnancy their baby was a boy.
“We decided against a gender reveal for our second child,” Prokosch said, then explained her sonograms last year had to be unaccompanied experiences.
She said the pandemic not only affected medical appointments, there were changes in her job situation.
“I was on furlough for five weeks (early in 2020). I volunteered to be among the first. At that time, pregnancy was considered a high risk,” Prokosch said.
When she returned to her job after maternity leave, some of Prokosch’s co-workers reacted with surprise.
“They told me they thought I’d gone to another job. There were people who didn’t even know I was pregnant.”
The hospital experience after Ensley’s birth lacked the family fanfare Prokosch enjoyed after Jamison’s arrival.
“There were balloons, gifts, flowers and friends and family there taking turns holding him. This time, it was just me and the baby’s Dad.”
She and Siemer are looking forward to the future day when their daughter is introduced to their loved ones. Prokosch is more than ready to exchange happy experiences with thoughts of what she went through in late spring/early summer.
“I remember feeling anxiety in the beginning — there were so many unknowns. I would find myself thinking ‘what do I do if I get it?’”
Couples who opt for natural births in 2020 also had their moments of anxiety as well during the pandemic, said Lullababies Doula Services’ Raelene Kovaciny, of Mankato.
“I’ve received lots of panicky messages since March.”
Kovaciny has several years’ experience in providing support for the physical and emotional needs of pregnant women and has attended more than 200 births. Pandemic worries prompt calls from clients wondering if she’d be able to serve as their birth guide.
“I’d tell them, I quarantine, I am staying healthy, I am wearing a mask.”
Her client numbers were down this year. Kovaciny views that as a blessing in disguise.
“We are homeschooling four of our children and that’s a full-time job this year.”
Kovaciny had weighed the possibility of social-distanced meetings with moms in parks; but instead opted for connecting with her clients over Zoom and by answering text messages. Due to COVID-19 precautions, she and other doulas are restricted from attending births at most area delivery rooms.
“Basically, it’s come down to saying good-bye to them in the parking lots (before the moms enter delivery rooms),” she said.
Doulas are allowed inside River Valley Birth Center in St. Peter, where Kovaciny joined repeat clients Teresa and James Tupy, when the Lonsdale couple’s third son was born in mid-December.
The birth center’s midwives, doulas, dads — everyone except moms in labor, are required to wear face masks.
James Tupy wore PPE while at his wife’s side throughout the birth.
“I knew it was going to be a different experience (from the births of his other children); still it was a great experience.”
When Kovaciny could not be in the room, James held a cell phone up to his wife’s ear so she could listen to the doula’s advice.
Kovaciny, in turn, heard sounds made by little Isaac.
“A baby’s first cry is beautiful, even if it’s over the phone.”
Teresa said she was thankful her recent pregnancy and the birth of Isaac last month were “boring” — which means without complications.
Being with child during a pandemic, however, meant she’d missed out on the camaraderie that’s established between women while seated in waiting rooms before their prenatal check ups.
“I miss the moment when you realize ‘oh, there’s another pregnant mom here’ — and the chats.”
She said she knows clinics necessarily have to space out appointments.
“Still, I think about how isolating that must be for first-time parents.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.