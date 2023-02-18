MANKATO — A major winter storm appears to be targeting the Mankato area midweek and could bring the winter's heaviest snowfall.
Different computerized forecasting models were showing as much as 18 to 26 inches over the three-day length of the storm for Mankato with one model showing more than 30 inches in parts of the Twin Cities metro area and another predicting the bullseye will land in western Minnesota with nearly three feet in Yellow Medicine County.
The National Weather Service, which doesn't predict snow totals more than three days in advance, was nonetheless strongly advising people to keep a close eye on the weather, particularly those with travel plans. The Chanhassen office of the NWS posted a map Saturday showing a 90-100% chance of "significant snowfall" for most of the southern half of Minnesota.
The written forecast discussions by the Chanhassen forecasters on Saturday stated that the looming weather system is so large and slow-moving that "it is becoming increasingly likely that this system will be extremely disruptive."
The first punch is expected to arrive Tuesday and bring "several inches of snow" by sunrise Wednesday. Following a brief daytime lull, the second round is to hit later on Wednesday and continue throughout Thursday with winds picking up — gusting to 30 mph or more.
"It is this second round of snow that would produce the more widespread, heavy snowfall amounts across the region, and when combined with the first band, ends up with incredible snowfall totals over multiple days," the forecast discussion stated.
The European, U.S. and Canadian computerized forecast models were each predicting the potential for two feet or more of snow falling somewhere in southern Minnesota by the time the storm ends.
The European model has up to 26 inches falling in the immediate Mankato area with more than 30 inches to the north and west, falling to around 20 inches closer to the Iowa border.
The U.S. model predicted that the storm would drop less than 10 inches along the border, produce up to 18 inches near Mankato, more than 20 north of Mankato, nearly 30 in parts of the metro, and 35.9 inches in the Canby area of western Minnesota.
The Canadian model was forecasting more than 22 inches in Mankato, with similar amounts in the surrounding area — topping out at just under 29 inches near Marshall.
The NWS forecasters advised against dwelling on the high-end numbers but suggested "accumulating snow pretty much everywhere and a heavier band of at least several inches across the region" was a near certainty.
"Bottom line is next week's storm has a lot of potential to be extremely disruptive to travel, and could even cause some impacts to infrastructure. In addition to what could realistically be over a foot of snow, winds will be northeast at 20 to 30 mph, so blowing and drifting snow will also be a concern. If this storm ends up on the higher end of the forecast guidance, then the impacts could last into Friday and beyond."
The snow is expected to be followed by below-zero temperatures and possible windchill advisories, which "could add additional insult to injury as we dig out ... ."
