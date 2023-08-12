GAYLORD — Two people received non-life threatening injuries in an accident shortly after 5 p.m. Friday just east of Gaylord. A Dodge Durango was Northbound on County Road 13 while a GMC Arcadia was westbound on Highway 19 when they collided in the intersection.
The driver of the GMC, Karen Alice Haefs, 63, of Henderson and passenger Steve Haefs, 29, of Glencoe were taken to the hospital in Arlington.
The driver of the Dodge, Benjamin Berry, 37, of Winsted, was not injured, according to the state patrol.
The Free Press
