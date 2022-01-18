MANKATO — Photos of two local rescued dogs are featured in a 2002 calendar that promotes the Animal Humane Society.
Simon, a pit bull-boxer mix owned by Stephanie Williams of Rapidan, is featured on this month’s page. Jenny, a flat-coated retriever, owned by Scott Peymann of North Mankato, is the calendar’s dog for November.
The 12 dogs featured in the calendar were winners in a statewide contest last year. The May contest was in conjunction with Woofda, a monthlong initiative to celebrate Minnesota’s dogs and families. Winners were picked via an online vote.
“We’re really happy with the calendar. It’s gotten a lot of traction,” said Austin Smith, director of marketing for Love From Minnesota, the company that created the calendar.
A portion of proceeds will be used to support metro area animal shelters operated by the society.
Jenny was photographed at Lake Harriet. Peymann said his dog’s striking looks and friendly personality helped her clinch the contest.
“I take her to Scheels and to Pet Expo — everybody there knows Jenny.”
Simon wore a snazzy purple scarf when he posed for photographers near First Avenue, a favorite night club hangout for the late Minnesota musician and flashy dresser Prince.
Simon’s fur is white with black, rectangular black markings above both of his eyes. Give him a pair of dark-rimmed glasses and put a cigar in his mouth and he would be a spitting image of Groucho Marx — albeit a drooling Groucho with four legs.
“Usually, the first thing I am asked is: ‘Did you put those on him?”’ Williams told The Free Press in 2014 during an interview about Simon’s first claim to fame — coverage in a magazine for dog lovers.
The mostly white dog’s unusual facial features disarm those who are usually cautious around the breed that makes up 75 percent of Simon’s blood. When curiosity overcomes people who raise their eyebrows at pit bulls, they get a chance to interact with a dog whose personality is goofy, not vicious.
Simon recently has been getting lots of likes and followers on social media for The Dodo, a digital news outlet that shares animal-related stories and videos.
Smith said the calendar featuring Jenny and Simon and 10 other pooches is available at Love From Minnesota stores in Roseville and Rochester and at four locations in the Mall of America. Calendars may be ordered online at: www.lovefromcompanies.com.
