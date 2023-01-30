MANKATO — An online survey has been developed to determine how local businesses, organizations and leaders view the opportunities and challenges facing agriculture in Minnesota.
State of Ag is a survey developed by Minnesota State University, Greater Mankato Growth's GreenSeam business unit and partner organizations. Organizers are seeking input from individuals as well as the region's business owners and organizations that have connections with food or natural resource industries.
The survey asks stakeholders about their status and insights as a way to achieve a comprehensive understanding of the industry and challenges it may be facing.
MSU's Maria Kalyvaki helped create and prepare the survey for the public. Kalyvaki is an assistant professor in the Department of Marketing and International Business.
Feb. 17 is the deadline to complete the survey at: greenseam.org/stateofag.
