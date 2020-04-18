Minnesota officials on Saturday reported 143 new cases of the coronavirus, including 23 in the county where cases have been confirmed among workers at a meatpacking plant. The state also reported 10 more deaths related to the virus.
No new cases or deaths were reported in Mankato-area counties Saturday, where 110 people have tested positive for the virus. Eighty-four of those cases are in Martin, Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties. State officials say confirmed cases are a fraction of actual cases, as most people showing symptoms are not tested.
It's not clear if all 23 positive tests in Nobles County are related to the outbreak at the JBS pork plant inWorthington. The union that represents most of the facility's 2,000 workers reported Friday that 19 employees had become infected with COVID-19.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said his administration has been in close contact with JBS management, local government and union officials. The state has sent a team to set up testing and ensure safe conditions, he said.
Local union president Matt Utecht urged JBS to slow assembly line speeds and guarantee at least 6 feet between workers. JBS spokesman Cameron Bruett said many safety enhancements are in place.
Minnesota's total number of deaths rose to 121. Nearly 240 people are hospitalized, with 111 in intensive care.
The total number of cases stands at 2,213.
Statewide, the number of cases increased by more than 100 for the fourth straight day, and the 10 deaths reported in Saturday's update by the Minnesota Department of Health were the third most. Seventeen new deaths were reported in Friday's update, 11 on April 9.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Of the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 1,118 have now recovered to the point that they no longer need to be isolated.
But the number of people currently sick enough to require hospitalization has more than quadrupled since April 1, as has the number of patients in ICU beds.
While the number of cases in counties bordering Blue Earth County has been stable, southern Minnesota has more than its share of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Four of the nine counties along the Iowa line — Nobles, Freeborn, Mower and Martin — have 20 or more cases. Only three of the nearly 50 counties in the northern two-thirds of Minnesota have that many. The bulk of Minnesota's confirmed cases continue to be concentrated in the seven-county metro area.
Walz called on Minnesota residents to make homemade masks for those most at risk of the coronavirus.
Walz wants residents deliver the masks to their local fire departments next Saturday so that they can be delivered to senior living facilities and other group homes for employees and residents to wear.
"Those working in congregate living facilities are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Walz said. “While homemade masks will not replace personal protective equipment, they go a long way in preventing the wearer’s germs from infecting others."
Walz on Friday signed legislation allowing takeout sales of beer and wine from bars and restaurants during the pandemic. The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in the Legislature. Bars and restaurants will be able to sell a bottle of wine or an unopened six-pack of beer, cider or hard seltzer with food orders.
“This is a small but important step to provide relief for the local restaurants that are struggling to keep their lights on during this pandemic,” Walz said.
