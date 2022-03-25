COURTLAND — A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer found 27 dead snow geese at a Minnesota River public access near Courtland recently.
Officer Thor Nelson made the discovery on March 15 and said one of the geese was partially cleaned but none of the others were.
Nelson said he doesn't suspect they were poached, but rather shot in South Dakota and ended up being dumped near Courtland.
Many parts of South Dakota are overrun with snow geese and they try to thin the flocks. There is no limit on how many can be shot.
"They're serious about thinning them out."
He said it's unlikely they were shot locally as they are not common in the state and there have been very few if any snow geese seen moving through the area yet.
Still, Nelson would like to find whoever dumped them.
"The issue I saw wasn't poaching but wanton waste and littering on state lands."
Anyone with information should call Nelson at 507-766-9770.
