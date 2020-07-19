There were 28 new COVID-19 case reported Sunday in the local nine-county area and no additional deaths.
Blue Earth County had 11 new cases while Nicollet County had five new cases.
Le Sueur and Martin counties each added three new cases.
Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan counties each added two new cases.
There were no new cases in Brown and Faribault counties.
Minnesota health officials reported a statewide jump in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, with an increase in the number of completed tests accounting for some but not all of the uptick.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 737 new confirmed cases on Sunday, up from 464 in Saturday's report. It’s the second-largest single-day increase in July so far.
The number of completed tests increased to 17,226 in Sunday's report, up from 16,451 on Saturday. The percentage of positive tests had dipped to 2.8 percent on Saturday but climbed back to 4.3 percent in Sunday's update.
Three more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,541. The deaths reported Sunday were all in the Twin Cities metro area; two were people who lived in private homes and one was a resident of a long-term care facility.
The number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota dropped to 258 on Sunday, down from 265 on Saturday. The number of those patients in ICUs increased to 120, up from 117 the day before.
And state officials said 40,001 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have now recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated. That's out of 46,204 confirmed cases in Minnesota.
Here are the latest coronavirus statistics:
• 46,204 cases confirmed (737 new) via 853,188 tests
• 1,541 deaths (3 new)
• 4,627 cases requiring hospitalization
• 258 people remain hospitalized; 1120 in intensive care
• 40,001 patients no longer requiring isolation
