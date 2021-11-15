MANKATO — Area counties combined for 283 newly confirmed COVID 19 cases Monday. The total consists of multiple days of reports.
No additional deaths were reported in the state Monday, but the Minnesota Department of Health said that's because deaths were not processed Nov. 11 for the Veterans Day holiday. Details of newly reported deaths will resume on Tuesday.
Blue Earth County had 103 newly confirmed cases while Nicollet County had 53.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Monday includes:
• Blue Earth County — 103
• Nicollet County — 53
• Le Sueur County — 26
• Watonwan County — 24
• Brown County — 19
• Martin County — 19
• Faribault County — 17
• Waseca County — 17
• Sibley County — 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.