EAGLE LAKE — The fast-growing community of Eagle Lake is slated to get another growth spurt from a proposed development featuring 228 housing units.
"It's a pretty big development," said City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland. "The development has different types of housing — single family, twin homes and eight-plexes."
Developer Troy Schrom, who operates Schrom Construction and the Kitchen, Baths & More store in Eagle Lake, plans to develop the large site over several years.
Fox Meadows would have housing, along with related roads, utilities, storm water system and a park, on 60 acres of a 79-acre site. A natural park/open space would be created surrounding an existing wetland in the northeast corner of the project
The land, on the southeast side of Eagle Lake adjacent to South Agency Street, is currently cropland. About half of the land is currently in the city limits while the other half, to the east, would be annexed.
There would be approximately 104 multifamily units with 8-plexes, 24 twin homes and 100 single-family units.
The project is currently open for public comment. At a public hearing at Monday night's City Council meeting no residents spoke.
"To date I've not heard any feedback,'' Bromeland said.
What she has heard in the past is that it's the kind of housing the community can use.
"We definitely hear from the community that it'd be nice to have slab-on-grade homes for people who are ready to move into places without having to do lawn care and snow removal. The developer said he would have those options."
Close to Mankato and along Highway 14, Eagle Lake has grown steadily over the past decade or more.
In 2016, Eagle Lake was ranked as the second-fastest growing city in the state, with a growth rate of 5.5% from 2014 to 2015.
It grew from 2,693 residents to 2,841, an increase of 148.
By 2020 the town’s population stood at 3,064.
Anyone wishing to learn more or comment on the project can go to the city website — eaglelakemn.com — or visit City Hall.
People can also mail comments to: City Administrator, city of Eagle Lake, 705 Parkway Avenue, P.O. Box 159, Eagle Lake, MN 56024, or by email to jbromeland@eaglelakemn.com.
Comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 25.
A special council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 30, where the council will review public comments and the application.
Project construction is anticipated to begin this fall and phase two to be completed by 2025. Stage three and a potential stage four would be completed by 2028 and 2031.
