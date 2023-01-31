MANKATO — Mankato police on Tuesday responded to three separate calls of juveniles suffering from suspected drug overdoses, incidents that sent two of the juveniles to the hospital.
"It is believed that the substance used was counterfeit/fake Oxycodone M30 pills that contained fentanyl," Cmdr. Chad Ruch of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force stated in a news release.
"Counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl can be life-threatening. A lethal dose of fentanyl is about 2 milligrams, which is equivalent to the size of a few grains of salt."
Narcan was administered to the juveniles.
"Their condition is unknown at this time," Ruch said of the two hospitalized juveniles.
The incidents remain under investigation by the task force and the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
