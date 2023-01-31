OD pills

The Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force released this photo showing the type of counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to have caused a trio of overdose incidents among Mankato youth Tuesday.

 Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force

MANKATO — Mankato police on Tuesday responded to three separate calls of juveniles suffering from suspected drug overdoses, incidents that sent two of the juveniles to the hospital.

"It is believed that the substance used was counterfeit/fake Oxycodone M30 pills that contained fentanyl," Cmdr. Chad Ruch of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force stated in a news release.

"Counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl can be life-threatening. A lethal dose of fentanyl is about 2 milligrams, which is equivalent to the size of a few grains of salt."

Narcan was administered to the juveniles.

"Their condition is unknown at this time," Ruch said of the two hospitalized juveniles.

The incidents remain under investigation by the task force and the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video