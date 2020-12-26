MANKATO — The number of new COVID-19 cases in the nine-county area ticked up a bit and three deaths were reported Saturday in the area.
A Blue Earth County resident and a Watonwan County resident, both age 90-94 died of COVID, as did a Martin County resident age 80-84.
There were 103 new local cases reported on Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health. That's up from the 84 new cases reported Thursday. There was no update done on Christmas Day.
New cases in area counties:
• Blue Earth County — 29
• Brown County — 15
• Faribault County — 3
• Le Sueur County — 12
• Martin County — 2
• Nicollet County — 10
• Sibley County — 12
• Waseca County — 19
• Watonwan county — 1
The final weekend of 2020 brings a continued mix of hopeful and grim developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota.
Throughout the month of December, the average number of new COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions each day has been trending downward — still far above the levels seen in early fall, but far below the peaks seen at the height of the surge in November. Those trends continued in Saturday’s update from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The test positivity rate also is falling — its seven-day average stands at 5.3%, just slightly above the 5% threshold that state officials have long said is cause for alarm. That weekly average is the lowest it’s been since mid-October, and down from more than 15% in mid-November.
In the midst of those positive developments, thousands of health-care workers in the state have now received the COVID-19 vaccine, with vaccinations set to ramp up next week in Minnesota’s long-term care facilities.
But at the same time, the death toll continues to rise. The 57 deaths reported Saturday by state health officials sent Minnesota’s pandemic death toll past 5,100.
The average number of deaths each day is slowly ebbing, but remains startlingly high: On average, about 55 Minnesotans a day are now dying with COVID-19. That figure was 18 at the start of November, and fewer than nine on Oct. 1.
The Minnesota Department of Health did not release updated COVID-19 stats on Friday because of the Christmas holiday. Saturday’s update included data from Thursday, which normally would have been released on Friday.
Sunday’s update will include two days’ worth of data, to catch up from the holiday.
The number of active, confirmed cases in Minnesota was about 18,700 on Saturday — up slightly compared to the previous two reports but down from more than 50,000 at its peak in November.
