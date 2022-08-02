MANKATO — City officials have narrowed the locations for a new splash pad to three hilltop Mankato locations and are asking residents to share their preference.
The survey launched Tuesday is also seeking input on some of the squirty features to be included in the long-sought summertime play spot.
“Three park locations are feasible for a splash pad to be placed within the next one to five years: Alexander Park, Highland Park and the future Public Works Park,” the city announced.
Alexander Park is between Main and Mulberry streets just above the Main Street hill. The splash pad would be along Mulberry, midway between the softball field and the playground.
Highland Park is located just north of the Minnesota State University campus, and the splash pad would be situated north of the park playground along Weaver Street.
The future Public Works Park is planned for city-owned land south and southeast of the Public Works Center. The park would begin just east of the intersection of Victory Drive and Balcerzak Drive and would extend eastward for nearly a third of a mile, also including the vacant lot between the Eastwood Manor Mobile Home Park and the Wadsworth Drive residential area.
Although the city is inviting residents to offer alternative locations for the splash pad, those three parks were deemed particularly attractive because they offer an “equitable location, ample space to place a splash pad without impacting overall park space and feel, ample parking, a walkable location for surrounding neighborhoods, and cost-effective utilities installation.”
Voters will also be able to cast ballots for up to three features, picking between splashy options ranging from the HydroHelix to FlashFlood to WaterLimbo to SplashPack Bear.
Information about the locations and water features, along with opportunities to vote, can be found at the city’s public engagement website https://everyvoice.mankatomn.gov/
Renderings of the proposed splash pad show a water playland divided into three distinct zones for different age groups: “Gentle Activity” (ages two to four years); “Dynamic Zone” (ages 7+); and “Universal Family Zone” (all ages).
City leaders decided a year ago to explore creating a stand-alone eastside splash pad rather than including it in the upcoming renovation of the Tourtellotte Park municipal pool. Tourtellotte Park is on the northern edge of Mankato and in the river valley, several miles from where many of the city’s newest neighborhoods are located.
In the initial hours of voting Tuesday afternoon, 10 people preferred Alexander Park, six opted for Highland and others suggested Rasmussen Woods, Erlandson, Thomas, Country Club and Riverfront parks. No one had voted for placing the splash pad in the future park on the Public Works Center grounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.