A Democrat, a Republican and someone who appears to be a very atypical Democrat became the latest to file their candidacies in the special congressional election in southern Minnesota.
Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, who went from homelessness to Yale University to Cambridge, is running as a Democrat in the growing field of candidates looking to finish the term of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn.
Brakebill-Hacke of Eyota hopes to be a human rights lawyer and work to make access to food, shelter and medicine a basic human right across the world, according to media reports about her eventful first 35 years of life.
Roger Ungemach of Fridley became the sixth Republican to file a candidacy with the Minnesota Secretary of State. A seventh Republican, state Rep. Jeremy Munson of Lake Crystal, has announced a campaign but not yet filed.
Ungemach does not have a campaign website and appears to have a limited social media presence, although he has established a campaign committee for fundraising purposes with the Federal Elections Commission. In his LinkedIn account, he describes himself as an engineer and business analyst who worked for Medtronic from 1991 to 2015.
Ungemach also doesn’t appear to have an extensive history of public political activism, although he did share his thoughts with the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission in December on a proposal that would have shortened some sentences for convicted felons: “As the state deals with an unprecedented crime wave, the last thing we should be doing is letting violent offenders out of prison earlier. This proposal is contrary to the core mission of the Sentencing Guidelines Commission, protecting public safety.”
The other candidate to file Wednesday as a Democrat in the Aug. 9 special election in the 1st District was George H. Kalberer, who has not set up a campaign website or a fundraising committee with the FEC, something that is legally required for any candidate who intends to raise and spend $5,000 or more on a federal campaign.
In his paperwork filed with the Secretary of State, Kalberer listed his residence as 320 4th St. Northwest, Faribault, which is a commercial strip mall that’s home to a UPS Store.
A man named George H. Kalberer, who lists his home as Northfield — just up Interstate 35 from Faribault — has been highly interested in federal politics for many years, based on social media posts. But those posts don’t particularly mesh with a run for the U.S. House as a Democrat.
A LinkedIn account lists the Northfield Kalberer as the CEO and president of Kalberer Financial Management and describes the company as one that shifts its focus during even-numbered years: “Kalberer Capital Management in election years is primarily engaged in writing political blogs and speeches for the Republican Religious Right (RRR) and Ronald Reagan Republicans (RRR) and is aggressively supporting the Trump/Pence Team to make America Great Again.”
A Facebook page associated with George Kalberer of Northfield has been quiet for the past six years, but his most recent post from 2015 is titled “BAN ISLAM FROM AMERICA” and states that “Islam, is a cult not a religion.” Other posts are stridently anti-gay and many praise Republicans while condemning Democrats as “secular socialists,” stating at one point: “Michele Bachmann and myself believe in GOD and the ten (10) commandments which are a JOKE to Minnesota’s Secular Socialists.”
George H. Kalberer is the third candidate to file as a Democrat, joining Brakebill-Hacke and Richard Painter, a Republican until 2018 who lives in Mendota Heights.
Brakebill-Hacke doesn’t appear to have a campaign website, but her biography has been covered everywhere from the Star Tribune to Rochester-area media.
Yale News profiled her shortly before her graduation last May. Pregnant at 16, Brakehill-Hacke ended up homeless and spent years living on the road.
“At that point, I didn’t realize I could change anything. So I just started hitchhiking, and traded labor for room and board,” she told the university publication.
She eventually returned to Rochester to get an associate’s degree at the local technical college, which led to the enrollment at Yale through a program for nontraditional students. Next came a master’s program at Cambridge in England with plans to earn a law degree from Stanford.
With multiple candidates for both the Democrats and the Republicans, a special primary election on May 24 will decide which candidate will represent each party in the Aug. 9 special election.
The winner on Aug. 9 will serve the remaining months of the term won by Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth, in 2020. Any of the candidates in the special election are also free to file in May for the Nov. 8 general election, which will determine the winner of the next two-year term representing the 1st District in the U.S. House — a term that will begin in early January.
