MANKATO — The lawmakers representing Mankato in the Minnesota Legislature said Monday night that city officials need to continue to lobby hard at the state Capitol for a $30 million request to cover roughly half the cost of modernizing the local wastewater treatment plant.
The near-term fate of the project and the size of the long-term hikes in sewer bills in the Mankato-North Mankato region may hinge on the success of Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, and Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, in ushering the entire amount into a statewide construction bill.
“I’m hopeful,” Frederick said while joining Frentz Monday night in updating the Mankato City Council via video link from St. Paul.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Frentz said. “There’s been tremendous advocacy up here.”
Frentz, though, repeatedly encouraged the council and the municipal administration to broaden the lobbying effort to include all of the communities impacted in some way by Mankato’s sewer plant. He specifically mentioned the importance of recruiting leaders of communities northeast of Mankato such as Madison Lake and Lake Washington to contact Republican Sen. Rich Draheim of Madison Lake about the importance of the funding.
He also pointed to Republican Sen. Gary Dahms of Redwood Falls, who represents Minnesota River communities that have been able to delay expensive treatment plant upgrades by purchasing pollution credits from Mankato — something Mankato can provide because its plant greatly exceeds state standards in reducing certain pollutants being discharged into the Minnesota River.
Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad said City Manager Susan Arntz is already on it.
“I believe the city manager has touched base with every living creature she can touch base with,” Massad said.
The task facing the city and its lawmakers became more difficult in February.
Expecting contractors to offer to do the work for about $44.5 million, city officials were asking for $20 million in state funding at the start of the 2022 legislative session in January. When bids were opened in February, the lowest bid exceeded estimates by $15.6 million.
The response involved asking Frederick and Frentz to boost the state request to $30 million and persuading the low-bidder — Knutson Construction Inc. of Minneapolis — to honor through the end of May its offer to do the plant improvements for $60 million. That bought time but added to the challenge.
“I’m a little more nervous because of the increase,” Frentz said, referring to the prospects of obtaining the entire request. “I think we’re likely to get something.”
The only realistic route to passage of the Mankato funding is to catch a ride on the bonding bill — a massive piece of legislation that involves the sale of bonds to finance state and local government construction projects across Minnesota. Because the bill involves borrowing, the Minnesota Constitution requires a supermajority of 60% support in both the House and Senate.
Because Knutson Construction has agreed to honor its bid only through the end of May, the bonding bill will need to become law by then. That timeframe works if the Legislature completes its work by the May 23 deadline for the regular session to adjourn, but lawmakers often require special sessions to wrap up contentious issues — particularly when a single party doesn’t control the House, Senate and governor’s office.
Frentz said it’s critical that Mankato adequately explain the big jump in the project’s cost.
Arntz said the information is already in the hands of bonding committee chairpersons and is getting dispersed to other members, as well. The components of the project that have spiked in price have been identified. And the city notes that the three bids were all within 10% of each other, leaving staff to conclude that the bids were an accurate reflection of the 2022 cost of upgrading the plant.
Delaying the work and hoping for a better bidding environment later this year or next year also has downsides. City engineers are concerned that some of the older components of the plant, which date back to the mid-1950s, could fail if the project is postponed. And it remains possible that rebidding the project would bring even higher prices next year.
The city, and its legislative representatives, are also explaining the technical reasons the modernization can’t be done in stages over multiple years.
Without state help, ratepayers in Mankato and other nearby communities that send their waste to the plant are facing the prospect of hikes in their monthly water/sewer bills much steeper than previously anticipated.
The lawmakers indicated that argument alone isn’t persuasive to colleagues elsewhere in the state. Frederick, though, noted that a poorly performing or failing sewage treatment plant in Mankato has environmental impacts on the Minnesota River and, ultimately, the Mississippi River.
“Nobody wants that,” he said, emphasizing the importance of that message flowing in the same direction as the river’s water. “Everyone I talk to who’s downstream of Mankato could also greatly appreciate that.”
Along with Mankato’s waste, the plant treats sewage and wastewater generated in North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Madison Lake, Skyline, South Bend Township and the Lake Washington Sanitation District. And Lake Crystal is contemplating joining the sewer district to avoid a costly upgrade of its plant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.