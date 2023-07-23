Victoria Fleming bounced from station to station during the 4-H Premier Showmanship event, impressing judges Sunday with her animal knowledge. Busy during the final day of the 163rd Blue Earth County Fair in Garden City, the Maple River High School junior capped a fun fair with a busy July.
A month of fair and festivals included her coronation as Miss Festag during the July 11-12 Minnesota Lake community celebration, as well as a Saturday float ride in Madison Lake’s Paddlefish Days parade.
Fleming received an honorable mention in the show, which consisted of eight stations, with judges asking tough questions on animal care and science. A brother team from Good Thunder, Brock and Cale Hansen, took champion and reserve champion honors in the showmanship activities.
It’s Fleming’s seventh year in 4-H and she praises the opportunities it provides to Blue Earth County youth. Showing sheep at the fair remains one of her favorite activities at the fair. That love of animals might point her toward veterinary school, Fleming said, or else possibly nursing.
“It’s really about bonding with your animals,” she said Sunday after the showmanship event. But Fleming enjoys the overall scene at the fair and keeps busy over the four-day celebration at the historic Blue Earth County Fairgrounds in Garden City.
“It’s just a really fun time and you get to meet 4-H’ers from other towns and hang out with them,” Fleming said, along with the unstructured time, like “playing football with kids” during quieter evening hours.
And the Festag queen honor?
“It was fun,” Fleming said, before running off to her scheduled shift at the 4-H food stand.
For Blue Earth County Extension educator Lizz Kendall, the praise for 4-H youth development programming kept coming. Kendall spent 13 years as a 4-H’er, then two more as an intern, eight as an elementary teacher before taking on the county job in February.
“I wanted to impact more people,” she said. “The skills of a teacher are really helpful.”
That educational background shifted nicely into her duties as a first-year University of Minnesota Extension educator. There’s been plenty of realignment of duties in the Extension programs, she said, and that’s okay.
“Extension is like, ‘What does the community need,’ “ Kendall said.
St. Clair sophomore Zoe Johnson brought her dairy goat to the fair, also participating in the Sunday 4-H showmanship event. She currently serves as president of the 4-H youth ambassadors. In the summer, she adds camp counselor to her resume.
“It’s a group of 4-H’ers who work with Lizz,” Johnson said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
The ambassadors’ goals are encouraging fellow 4-H’ers to try new things and provide more opportunities for all, including making events inclusive and accessible, Johnson stressed.
Kendall understands that youth development efforts have expanded in critical ways. She spends much of her days during a school year visiting several communities, spending a good deal of time with students and the complicated issues facing youth today. It’s rewarding, just as is 4-H work.
“It’s the best. It’s number 1,” Fleming says. “Every kid should be in it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.