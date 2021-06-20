When a team member slipped from her horse’s saddle Wednesday evening, all other youths riding at Nicollet County Fairgrounds immediately dismounted. They stayed on the ground and held their animals’ reins until nearby adults determined the teen who’d fallen wasn’t hurt.
“Safety protocols have always been important in 4-H,” said Dianna Kennedy, educator for Nicollet County Extension’s 4-H youth development program.
She said when COVID-19 hit Minnesota, area clubs may have had a somewhat easier time adapting to measures for protecting members from the deadly coronavirus.
“We’re kinda used to stuff like that.”
Kennedy said throughout the pandemic, the University of Minnesota Extension began to develop programs regarding the mental health of 4-H Club members. Like youths from throughout the state, they have experienced several ambiguous losses, such as changes in how they attended school or were able to get together with friends.
Throughout the past 1½ years, 4-H leaders have made a point to pay special attention to the social and emotional needs of youths in the program.
“We checked in with them to see where they were at ... That’s what we are here for,” Kennedy said.
Cooper DeBlieck, 15, was waiting on the grounds in St. Peter Wednesday to practice with his quarter horse, Dixie, and to socialize with some of his 4-H teammates. About 20 youths trained together in the county’s horse project throughout the pandemic; however, they weren’t able to demonstrate their skills to the public in 2020.
“We didn’t do anything (with audiences) last year because of the COVID,” DeBlieck said.
He mostly trained with Dixie on his home farm.
“We did a lot of different stuff,” DeBlieck said, “but we didn’t perform at the fair. We had some practices; mostly, I just rode by myself.”
The public will be able to watch DeBlieck and other 4-Her youths show off their skills at the Nicollet County Fair arena in August.
Hannah James, a member of the Explorers Club in North Mankato and a soon-to-be Dakota Meadows seventh grader, spent Thursday afternoon frosting cupcakes. Learning to bake from scratch is part of her 4-H cooking project that will culminate with a display of her rainbow cupcakes at the fair in St. Peter.
“Last summer, I didn’t have any projects,” said James, who joined 4-H when she was in kindergarten.
Jill Kloster, of rural Lake Crystal, is the mother of 4-H member Jeremiah Kloster and the coach of his horse drill team.
The team got together to ride a few times last summer during “fun nights” at the fairgrounds.
“We did have some saddle club shows, but we didn’t do any 4-H (events).”
Despite not being able to perform in shows, 4-H members continued to use and develop skills taught in the program.
“(Members) still got together and they still had to take care of their animals,” said Barb Klaseus, of rural St. Peter.
Her children grew up in 4-H but the family has now “graduated out.”
“Members learn community, leadership, responsibility. Those are life skills,” Klaseus said.
Nicollet County 4-H’ers will be able to practice some of those skills today and June 27 when they gather to spruce up the fairgrounds by removing graffiti and picking up litter before the arrival of the thousands of visitors expected Aug. 11-15.
