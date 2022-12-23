MANKATO — There isn’t a partridge or a pear tree, but Mankato’s environment has received a significant Christmas present this December.
The state Department of Natural Resources and city officials gave to Mankato 400 tree-trunk guards, 55 Kentucky coffee trees, 45 Japanese tree lilacs, 40 London planetrees, 35 Magyar ginkgos, 25 Streetkeeper honeylocusts, 20 Spring Snow crabapples and a landscaper to plant each of them.
That’s not even a complete list of the hundreds of trees, divided between numerous varieties, that will be joining Mankato’s topography in the spring thanks to a contract approved by the City Council this month. The $109,000 planting program will rely on city funds boosted by the DNR’s “Preparing for EAB” grant program.
EAB, for people who aren’t up on their devastating tree pests, is short for emerald ash borer. While the EAB larvae are currently snug in their barks, they’ll be emerging after winter ends to continue their relentless spread across North America. It’s something they’ve been doing during warmer weather for more than two decades, threatening to ultimately kill nearly all of the ash trees on the continent — including the estimated 1 billion ash trees in Minnesota.
Native to parts of Asia, the beetles were first spotted on this continent near Detroit in 2002 and are believed to have arrived on imported wood products. Aided by people transporting infested wood, EAB are now killing trees by the million in more than 30 states and provinces, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
For south-central Minnesota, 2022 brought plenty of bad news. The bugs were verified for the first time in Le Sueur County in February, in Waseca County in March, in St. Peter in July and in Mankato in December after previously being found in more far-flung parts of Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet and Sibley counties.
Resigned to the idea that EAB would reach the city eventually, Mankato began preemptively removing ash trees this year and applied for grants to help cover the disposal and replacement costs. The plan was to remove about 200 trees each year and plant an equal number to take their place.
“It’s very encouraging to be maintaining our spring tree planting project numbers during this time as we face the impacts of emerald ash borer,” said Justin Lundborg, a natural resource specialist for the city. “Our goal every year is that at a minimum, we plant one tree for every tree which was removed the year prior.”
Success on two of those DNR grant applications plus municipal financing means the city will plant twice that many trees between April and June of next year under a contract with low-bidder Wolf Landscaping to supply and plant the trees.
A total of 108 of the trees will be financed by one of the DNR grants, focusing on the selective removal and replacement — and chemical treatment to protect a few trees — along the ash-heavy boulevards of Balcerzak Drive.
Another 50 of the plantings are being financed from a second grant targeted at removal and replacement of ash trees on boulevards of school zones.
And nearly 250 more will be planted as replacement trees for non-grant tree removals performed in recent years, according to a city memo summarizing the effort.
The state funds continue a string of successful DNR grant applications in recent years, a winning streak that’s been particularly beneficial at a time when trees are facing multiple threats, Lundborg said.
“As our urban forest faces the impacts of not only emerald ash borer but also climate change and other insect- and disease-related issues, planting trees is crucial in order to maintain or increase our urban tree canopy,” he said.
Many of Mankato’s ash trees were planted by the thousands in the wake of Dutch elm disease in the 1970s, and city officials are being diligent about not repeating the monoculture mistake again. Twelve distinct varieties are included in the 2023 planting program.
