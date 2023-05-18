MANKATO — Nearly $400,000 in federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development will be used for everything from housing repair to tooth repair under a plan set to take effect July 1.
The Community Development Block Grant Action Plan, approved last week by the Mankato City Council, directs the spending of $396,000 in HUD funds allocated to the city for the coming fiscal year.
The biggest chunk of funding — $107,000 — is targeted at planned repairs and upgrades to three owner-occupied homes. Another $100,000 will be used for rehabilitation of eight rental units with an equal amount allocated for improvements to a city park in a lower-income part of Mankato. And nearly $60,000 will be provided in grants for medical and dental care, food assistance and other community aid programs.
The rehab projects on private property generally require matching contributions by the owners of the apartment units or homes, according to the action plan crafted by Courtney Kramlinger of Mankato’s Community Development Department.
“For the owners of rental property receiving rehabilitation funds, a 50% match is also required,” Kramlinger wrote. “Low-income homeowners pay a match based on ability to pay. This requirement is waived for extremely low-income homeowners.”
The park improvement funding, typically part of a larger project supported by city property tax revenue, will be targeted at new picnic shelter in Lions Park near the intersection of Stadium and Pohl roads east of Minnesota State University.
The surrounding neighborhood has “a high population of low- to moderate-income households,” according to the report. “Park improvements will help improve the quality of life for residents.”
The public service grants are led by more than $15,000 provided to VINE Faith in Action for transportation and other services that aim to help elderly residents remain in their own homes.
The next largest grants are for health care services — $11,200 to the Open Door Health Clinic, which provides medical and dental care for uninsured and underinsured residents, and $10,000 to MSU’s Public Dental Clinic, which is powered by the university’s dental hygiene students.
ECHO is to receive $7,000, and Feeding our Communities Partners is slated for $5,000 for their programs to boost nutrition for individuals and families struggling to afford food.
Another $6,000 will be granted to the Minnesota Council of Churches for the Tapestry Project. Conducted in conjunction with Lloyd Management and the city, Tapestry brings immigrant and refugee families together with police, firefighters, landlords and city housing staff for basic conversations about safety, parenting advice, health and housing — all aimed at building lasting connections and strengthening community.
And $5,000 is targeted to the Good Counsel Learning Center, which provides one-on-one tutoring to help school-age students and adults with reading, math and citizenship classes.
The grant winners were chosen by a committee of City Council members and staff, and the funds will only be allocated after the winners show receipts for actual expenses, Kramlinger told the council.
“These are reimbursement grants, so we don’t provide up-front funds for the services,” she said. “They have to provide cost documentation, so this would be a maximum amount that would be awarded to them.”
