MANKATO — After dipping recently, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the region reported Saturday grew.
There were 41 new cases in the nine-county area, up from the 30 new cases reported Friday.
Blue Earth County had 18 new cases, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Waseca County's cases jumped by 10.
Le Sueur and Nicollet counties added four new cases each, while Faribault County had two new cases.
Brown, Martin and Watonwan counties added one case each. There were no new cases in Sibley County.
No additional deaths were reported in the region.
Minnesota health officials reported a daily record for new COVID-19 cases Saturday, with the 924 additional confirmed cases pushing the statewide total past 60,000.
That’s as the state saw eight more deaths from COVID-19, and the number of Minnesotans hospitalized with the disease remained at or above 300 for the ninth straight day.
The spike in cases in Saturday’s report from the Minnesota Department of Health was spread across all regions of the state. It accompanied a lesser increase in completed tests; the percentage of positive tests for the day climbed back about 5 percent.
The deaths reported Saturday included four residents of long-term care facilities, and three people who lived in group homes.
Hospitalizations rose to 309 in Saturday’s report, up from 300 on Friday. About half of those patients were being treated in ICUs.
State health officials in recent days have warned that Minnesotans are backsliding in their efforts to stem COVID-19 as the disease ripples through communities, fed by people returning to public spaces.
